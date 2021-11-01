Emily Blunt: “Filming ‘Jungle Cruise’ Has Been Like Living in Neverland” – Movie News

The protagonists of the latest Disney adventure film, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall explain to Sensacine what this emotional shoot was like.

If with Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Thousands of archaeologist vocations were awakened among children in the 1980s, with Jungle Cruise, with Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) we will foreseeably see a boom in botanical vocations, among girls. It’s what it takes to become a hero every girl will want to look like: smart, witty, funny, skilled, and capable of smashing the face of Dwayne Johnson himself, the Rock and making it into the summer adventure movie.. Disney’s latest proposal, which will hit theaters on July 30, and Disney + at an additional cost, has all the ingredients to succeed, and its protagonists give us the keys to their success in this interview with SensaCine.

Emily Blunt is clear:

“We had a great time making the film. It was a tragedy when it was finished shooting, it has been like being in Neverland for months. A fun and beautiful experience in incredible places,” says the actress.

In this film, directed by the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra plays an English botanist who sets out on a journey through the Amazon in search of a flower that can cure any disease. And to do this he embarks on the barge of a peculiar captain, Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson), who makes a living swindling tourists into believing that they are living great adventures on the brink of death but actually uses all kinds of tricks to cajole them.

And precisely this captain, reminiscent of rogue Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean, agrees with her when recounting the experience of filming, of which The worst was not the creatures they found in the rainforest, but the filming ended, back in 2018. When it finished they had traveled through Australia, Hawaii, where Johnson is originally from, and shot in Georgia. He remembers it in an interview with SensaCine:

“We cried! Yes because we were in Kauai (Hawaii) which has a beautiful energy and nature, and we had this huge set built, the largest made by Disney, on a reservation with thousands of acres of land and we went to Georgia to shoot in Atlanta, Australia, so we traveled a lot and shared many moments that allowed us to get to know each other very well and have a great time. So when the end came it was very shocking. “





They even got to experience hilarious moments during the filming of this film based on the attraction Jungle Cruise of Disneyworld. As Jack Whitehall recalls, who plays McGregor, Lily Houghton’s urban and very sophisticated brother. When they reached the barge La Roca began to play words, in the style of the authentic captains of the Jungle Cruise attraction. “It was almost like attending a stand-up comedy monologue, and Emily and I couldn’t stop laughing,” explains Whitewall to SensaCine.

In addition, the protagonist of the film breaks all the female stereotypes of adventure films in which the damsel in distress was saved by the hero. Lily is on her own, brave, much brighter than her brother, and not afraid of a good action scene, and Emily Hunt says she would love to inspire girls who watch the movie. “I would love it, and I would love for my daughters to be scientists, it would be great if I had little female doctors in my family. The truth is that Lily is a bit of a brainiac but she is also very adventurous, nonconformist and brave although at that time, in 1917 there were many limitations for women.

She simply threw caution out the window and dragged that concept through the dust and that is something that I love about her, “explains the actress, who is the true heroine of the film, with an exceptional squire.

And for her, the film has many of those films that inspired and moved them since they were children and the place where the filming set was installed was key. “Shooting on Kauai was the best part it was like shooting in a place that was a dream come true. I knew it was going to give that atmosphere of ancient exotic travel, and that authenticity, that we experienced when we fell in love with Indiana kids. Jones and those kinds of movies. And you feel that glow and that precious energy that is also in the movie“, concludes the actress.