Emily Blunt delves into the message of ‘A Quiet Place’

Her husband, John Krasinski, convinced her to return to act in the second part of the film.

becoming one of the film critics’ favorites, Emily Blunt has gone further when it comes to reflecting on the true message of ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’, which was recently released in theaters.

The horror film written and directed by her husband, John Krasinski, takes us into an apocalyptic world that has been invaded by strange creatures that despite not being able to see, manage to perceive anything life through their auditory sense.

In this second part Evelyn (Blunt’s character), She is the one who will now have to fight for the survival of her and her children, caring for and protecting them, after her husband, Lee (Krasinski’s character), saved them in the outcome of the first film at the cost of his life.

In the first instance, the renowned Hollywood star revealed that she did not want to do the sequel, but when her husband explained “what he wanted as a director” to show the public, she was convinced, especially because being a mother, that “sense of protection ”touches him very closely.

“[La película] deepens our anxieties at the idea of ​​having to let our children enter a physical and emotional territory that can seem scary and intimidating, “reflected Emily Blunt in an interview, ensuring that this metaphor that is developed in the film, where Parents protect their children tooth and nail, it is something that really happens in real life.

“When you have children, your life changes forever because theirs are always more important than your individuality ”, said the mother of two girls, the result of her relationship with John Krasinki, with whom she has been married for 11 years.

The couple, in addition to being one of the most solid in Hollywood, have managed to stand out as one of the most powerful and influential in the entertainment industry.

