Elon Musk would donate his money to end world hunger on one condition

Elon musk, founder and owner of Tesla Motors, is a person who is constantly in the sights of the world for his unusual statements. It is well known that the official means of communication of the businessman is Twitter, and a few days ago it became a trend in the social network again.

Musk responded to an article published by CNN Business that claimed that with only 2% of his wealth, he could eliminate the world hunger. The publication clarified that this 2% is equivalent to 6 billion dollars.

“If the World Food Program can describe in this Twitter thread exactly how $ 6 billion will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla shares equal to the value and immediately I will donate all that money, ”Musk commented in the post.

However, Elon Musk’s condition for donating this money is that all data is made public. This means that the businessman could donate 6 billion dollars to fight world hunger, as long as it is clear how the resources will be used and anyone has access to this information.

Within moments, the director of the World Food Program, David Beasley, responded to Musk. “With $ 6 billion you would not end world hunger, but it will prevent geopolitical instability and save approximately 42 million people from the brink of starvation,” Beasley commented in the Twitter post.

Elon musk He confirmed his position and concluded by saying that, if they verify the expenses and the way to attack world hunger, he will sell the shares and donate this money to the World Food Program.