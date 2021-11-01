Elon Musk says he will sell Tesla shares to solve world hunger (but puts two conditions)

The billionaire reacted to a comment by the director of the UN World Food Program, who asked the great fortunes to donate 6,000 million dollars and help alleviate the problem.

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk says he is willing to sell some shares of his auto company to solve world hunger.

The businessman of South African origin made his intentions known after being alluded to by the comment of the director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley, who in an interview with CNN appealed to billionaires such as Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos to “step up now, just once” and donate $ 6 billion to save 42 million people facing severe levels of food insecurity.

The response from the founder of SpaceX was immediate. In fact, assured be more than willing to donate the necessary sum if Beasley explains to him in the same Twitter thread how the 6,000 million dollars would solve global hunger.

Also, Musk put another condition on the director of the WFP. In a follow-up post on Twitter, the businessman demanded that accounting was open so the public could see how these millions would be spent.