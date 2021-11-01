Elizabeth Olsen’s movie that takes her away from Marvel and WandaVision

Since he first appeared in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Elizabeth olsen has become one of the favorite actresses of the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There he stomped on the franchise by embodying Wanda maximoff, but in the meantime he also came out of the superhero world and was part of a dramatic comedy.

This year the actress surprised again with her series WandaVision on the streaming service Disney +, where he made a great performance that earned him a nomination for the 2021 Emmy Awards, although the award ended up going to Kate Winslet. It won’t be the last of her in the MCU, as a key participation in the sequel is confirmed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will arrive in 2022.

+ His movie that has nothing to do with Marvel

We are talking about Ingrid Goes West or Ingrid changes course, as it was titled in Spanish America. It is a 2017 comedy and drama film written and directed by Matt spicer that since before its official launch had had great recognition, since won the award for Best Screenplay at the Sundance Film Festival and Best First Feature at the Independent Spirit Awards.

What is it about? This says his synopsis: “Black comedy that pokes fun at the world around social media and shows that being perfect isn’t as pretty as it sounds. Ingrid is a stalker who mistakes” likes “for friends and Taylor, an influencer with a perfect life becomes Ingrid’s new obsession. Their relationship will soon go from ‘BFF’ to ‘WTF’ “.

Elizabeth olsen stars in the film as Taylor Sloane, accompanied by Aubrey Plaza as Ingrid Thorburn. The rest of the main cast is completed with O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Dan Pinto), Billy magnussen (Nicky Sloane) and Wyatt russell (Ezra), who took place in the show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The reviews have been positive: 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and 71/100 on Metacritic. It is not currently on any streaming platform, but you can rent it on YouTube and Google Play.