Eliud Kipchoge chases 3,600 runners in Paris

Some 3,600 runners competed with the double Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge in a race to get a place in the popular marathon that will be played during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The participants, members of various running clubs in the French capital, participated in a popular 5-kilometer run on the Champs-Elysées which began and ended at the Arc de Triomphe, with the aim of earning a number in the so-called “Marathon for everyone”.

The Kenyan star started with a variable handicap, depending on the level from various groups of runners, and everyone who could arrive before him won the right to participate in the popular marathon that will follow the Olympic marathon in Paris 2024. In the end, about a thousand runners were able to arrive in front of Kipchoge. Several of them indicated their excitement to share test and asphalt with an athletics legend.

“This is the first time that I’m glad I lost. My defeat is a victory for the hundreds of runners I hope to run with again in 2024 in Paris, said Kipchoge, who at 36 holds the world marathon record and is an athletics legend with a film of his own.

Kipchoge, who ran through an exclusive corridor to avoid being disturbed by the other runners, chatted with many of the participants accompanied by the president of the Paris 2024 organizing committee, the Olympic canoeing medalist Tony Estanguet.

The event was held to mark that only a thousand days left for the start of the Paris 2024 Games.

The “Marathon for all” it will be the first time in the history of the Olympic Games that an event is open to the general public, and that it will be held on the same day and on the same route as the competition test. Tthere will also be a 10 kilometer race for less expert runners.

