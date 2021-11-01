Elián Leyva maintains 0.00 effectiveness and Naranjeros beats Sultanes in Mex-Pac

MONTERREY, Mexico – Cuban stellar pitcher Elian Leyva shone again on the mound by allowing just one hit in seven blank innings, and the Naranjeros de Hermosillo defeated the Sultanes de Monterrey 6-2 on Saturday in the activity of the Mexican Pacific League.

Leyva (4-0) continued his great start to the season and now leads the league in wins (4), innings pitched (32), ERA (0.00) and whip (0.63). The Cuban has not allowed an earned run in the five games in which he has seen activity. The setback went to Cristian Castillo (0-2) after allowing three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Norberto Obeso was 3-for-5 with two runs scored, Jose Cardona 5-1 with two RBIs, and Addison Russell went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI to stand out on offense for the winners.

In Jalisco, Japhet Amador hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 11th inning and the Charros defeated the Cañeros de Los Mochis 9-7. This is the fifth time in the season in which the Charros de Jalisco conclude the game leaving the rival lying on the ground.

Amador was 6-2 with a home run and two RBIs, Missael Rivera connected for 5-4, with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored and Julian Ornelas was 7-2 with two RBIs to stand out in the attack of the charros.

Alexandro Tovalin (2-0) fanned two opponents in a perfect episode in relief work to win the match. Guadalupe Chávez lost (0-2), after allowing two touchdowns without being able to get outs in his relief.

In Mexicali, Wynton Bernard was 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, Leo Heras hit a two-run home run and Alex Liddi pulled her out of the park solo to give the Eagles a 6-1 victory over the Algodoneros de Guasave.

The victory corresponded to Ernesto Zaragoza (1-0), with a blank entry in relief work, and Yoennis Hera (1-1) lost, punished with five touchdowns and six hits in four and a third innings.

In Culiacán, Francisco Lugo responded with an RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning to knock the Venados de Mazatlán out, and the Tomateros escaped with a 2-1 victory.

Santiago Gutiérrez (1-1) retired two batters and benefited from the reaction of his team to take the victory, while the loss was for Matt Gage (1-1), after allowing a run and three hits in his relief of three chapters.

At Navojoa, Carlos Sepúlveda hit a two-run home run in the eighth in support of another solid start by Héctor Velázquez, and the Yaquis of Ciudad Obregón defeated the Mayos 4-2.

Velázquez (3-1) completed eight innings throwing two-run ball with six hits and eight fans to claim victory, while the disaster went to the record of Carlos Bustamante (1-1), after allowing two runs in his relief of just one-third entry.

The Mayos lead the circuit with a 14-8 record, followed by the Algodoneros (13-8), Yaquis (13-9), Charros (13-9), Tomateros (13-9), Naranjeros (11-11), Águilas (10-12), Sultanes (9-13), Venados (8-14) and Cañeros (5-16).