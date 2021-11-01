Eiza González will act in a series of the creators of “Game of Thrones”

Eiza Gonzalez She is going through one of the best stages of her acting life, since despite the criticism she has constantly received for trying to make a career in Hollywood, the mecca of international cinema, she has not given up on her dream and in recent months has started to reap a part of the fruits that he has achieved with his effort.

And, is that four days ago he announced that he will be part of the cast of “Extrapolations”, a series that addresses the issue of climate change created by the screenwriter Scott Z. Burns and, in which she shares credits with the legendary actress Meryl streep, which will be available through Apple TV +.

However, two days ago, Eiza herself boasted to her more than seven million followers on Instagram, that she will also act in the series “Theree-Body Problem”, a project of the creators of “Game of Thrones”: David benioff and Daniel Brett Weiss, which promises to be a screen hit in 2022.

“After being the biggest fan of ‘Game of Thrones’, I never thought I would be lucky enough to join these geniuses and the brilliant Alexander Woo on the MOST EPIC JOURNEY OF MY LIFE. This story… is like no other ”, Eiza began writing in the description of the publication she made on her Instagram.

Netflix will be the channel through which David and Daniel will once again show their talent to viewers, this series being one of the main bets of the world’s largest streaming platform for the coming year. “The problem of the three bodies”, as the title of this new production translates, arises from the trilogy created by the Chinese writer Liu Cixin titled “The memory of the past of the Earth”, a story that focuses on the Earth waiting for the attack of a universe made up of a three-body system.

"If you are not familiar with the three-body problem. Get ready because you won't know what hit you. Let the countdown begin! ", Eiza González finished her message and in which she did not hesitate to fully show her joy for this new project.

Five months ago González announced that the portal "The Numbers" ranked her as the highest grossing Latin actress in Hollywood, being the lead in the most popular movies according to their box office collection such as: "Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw" which premiered on August 2, 2019; "Bloodshot" which premiered on March 13, 2020 and "Don't worry, I take care of you" which premiered on February 19, 2021, which according to "The Numbers", raised 1,442 million 125 thousand 494 dollars worldwide.