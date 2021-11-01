Edinson Cavani leaves Manchester to arrive in this new destination

Manchester United officialized the departure of Edinson Cavani from English territory and his new destination will be in Italy, where he will play next Tuesday.

Edinson Cavani’s stay in the Premier League has been difficult from the first day he arrived. Involved in different problems, the forward did everything possible to conform to a football completely unknown to him.

After several months of adaptation, the Matador managed to win the hearts of the public and thus become one of the main cards of a team full of figures, which also just incorporated Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although he had some physical problems that kept him away from several games, the Uruguayan is making a full return and is already one of Ole Solskjaer’s favorites to make up the squad called up in all games.

In the last hours, the Red Devils reported that the Uruguayan and his teammates will be leaving the city to embark on a trip to Italy, where this Tuesday they will face Atalanta for the UEFA Champions League.

In this way, the La Celeste striker surprises all his followers in South American territory by showing that he is in full swing and that little by little he is gaining filming to reach the qualifying rounds in good condition.

It should be noted that United needs a victory to continue at the top of their group, which they also share with Villarreal (Spain) and Young Boys (Switzerland), thus dreaming of securing a ticket to the round of 16.