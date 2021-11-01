Dwayne Johnson becomes a rapper for a day on ‘Face Off’

Dwayne Johnson always surprises us and this time he did it by rapping a verse for ‘Face off’.

According to the actor, he is ready to work on a new track. The regiment of rapper actors is here: now Dwayne Johnson has joined the long list. He appeared in the song «Face off« by Tech N9ne and even starred in a music video for the song, which we share with you today.

This is what he said Johnson in an interview with Variety: “I have a lot of rapper friends, including big stars. They have already asked me for my cooperation several times. But he had to feel like he was doing everything right. Has been friends with Tech N9ne for a long time; Johnson even posted the rapper’s tracks on his Instagram.

Tech N9ne.

So when Tech N9ne He called him to work on the song, he immediately knew the time had come. The actor added that he would be happy to record another track with Tech N9ne and you’re ready to collaborate with a wide variety of artists.

«Face Off »appears on the new album by Tech N9ne «ASIN9NE«, Which was released on October 8, 2021. In addition to Johnson, Lil Wayne and E-40 participated in its recording. Although Dwayne Johnson had not rapped before, he had already tried his hand at music.

Maui in Moana.

In 2016, he voiced Maui from the animated film «Moana«: According to the plot, in one of the scenes the character sings the song« You are welcome ». Despite Johnson’s modest vocal abilities, the track became wildly popular – the actor is clearly not lacking in charisma.

In 2020, Vin Diesel, another Fast and Furious star, released two full tracks: Feel Like I Do (with Norwegian DJ Kygo) and Days Are Gone. However, there were enough musicians in the franchise before that: Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson they first conquered the charts and only then, the big screens.

Action comedy Red Notice, starring Johnson, will premiere in Netflix the November 12, 2021. Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot also starred in the film. And on July 28, 2022, it will be released «Black Adam “; Pierce brosnan He was delighted with Johnson’s work which he described as “magnificent”.