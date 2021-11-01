Dressed to Kill: Why Gangster Movies and Fashion Movies Have So Much in Common

“Power … betrayal … sex … loyalty … scandal … ambition … murder.” These are the rich and spicy ingredients featured in Ridley Scott’s latest movie, House of gucci. Take a look at the poster or watch the trailer and you would automatically assume that the prolific British filmmaker has made another gangster movie about an Italian Mafia family similar to the Corleone. The presence of a very menacing-looking Al Pacino with dark glasses reinforces the feeling that we are back in the kingdom of Mario Puzo.

In fact, House of gucci, which opens in UK cinemas next month, is not set in the world of high crime but in that of haute couture. However, the two worlds are getting closer and closer. In the new film, Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the “seductive” high society lady, who everyone thought looked like Elizabeth Taylor. She married Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) in the early 1970s. Twenty years later, after their divorce, he ordered a hit man to kill him.

Jeremy Irons also appears in the film as the father of Maurizio, the former actor and film lover Rodolfo Gucci. Jared Leto plays her cousin, chief designer Paolo Gucci, and Salma Hayek is Patrizia’s friend and middleman, Pina Auriemma, who was accused of manipulating and blackmailing her. Pacino plays the patriarch of the family, Aldo Gucci.

According to the specialized film press, the filmmakers had “unlimited access to the old archives of the fashion house.” That means the actors are decked out in the most luxurious and extravagant clothing imaginable: fur coats, beautifully cut suits, and exquisite shoes. They also wear lots of jewelry, drive sports cars, dance to Blondie music in fancy nightclubs, and spend a lot of time on the ski slopes. “If you’re Gucci, you need to dress accordingly,” declares Pacino’s character in a scene included in the trailer, which sounds like he’s taking a holy vow.

When it came to murder, corruption, conspiracy, and conspicuous consumption, the Guccis were on a par with the Borgias in the Renaissance era. When they weren’t busy making luxury items, they were plotting mischief against each other. There were fights in the boardroom, reports of family members throwing Gucci bags at each other, rumors of gay affairs, psychic advisers working with potions and spells, many legal disputes between family members, brothers fighting each other, children rebelling against his parents, tax evasion, stints in prison and, to top it all, a commissioned murder.

Some members of the Gucci family have expressed their biggest misgivings about the film. They accused Scott of “stealing a family’s identity for profit.”

“My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all Guccis, and very tall, with blue eyes and very elegant,” Patrizia Gucci recently complained to Variety . “Now he is played by Al Pacino, who is no longer very tall, and this photo shows him fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly.”

Nonetheless, the new movie is sure to be good for the fashion empire. Expect to see a big spike in Gucci loafers and handbags sales in the run-up to Christmas as audiences decide they want to get a taste of the flashy, gold lifestyle depicted in Scott’s movie.

But it’s not just about haute couture. House of gucci is just one in a series of recent fashion-based movies, both dramas and documentaries, featuring characters and plots that resemble those found in gangster movies. Gangsters and fashion designers often have similar roots. They are motivated, ambitious and flamboyant figures who tend to have very humble roots. They are dreamers and rebels.

Look at the first scenes of Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams (2020), Luca Guadagnino’s wonderland film about legendary designer Salvatore Ferragamo, and the parallels with The Godfather they are difficult to avoid. Like Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s criminal epic, Ferragamo was an immigrant from southern Italy who somehow made it big. He headed to Boston and then Hollywood, where he became a shoemaker to the stars. He was the underdog as a hero.

“When my editor Walter Fassano and I were working on editing the film, we were struck by how many, shall we say, instinctive memories in our images came from The Godfather Part II “Guadagnino acknowledged about the similarities between the stories.

Closer to the UK, Ian Bonhôte’s 2018 documentary, Mcqueen , focuses on the brilliant fashion designer Alexander McQueen, who had a similar background to many British gangsters. Born into a working-class family, he was a poor boy growing up in East London and determined to do something for himself. Fashion author Dana Thomas has written about her claims that she had a relative who worked for East End gangsters, the Kray twins. In his work, which had a morbid and violent tinge, he was inspired by both the Hitchcock films and the serial killer, Jack the Ripper.

Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of Gucci’ (MGM)

Sometimes like in the 2018 series The Assassination of Versace: American Crime Story, fashion and crime collide head-on. The series told the story of how so-called party killer Andrew Cunanan ended up murdering fashion designer Gianni Versace outside his Florida mansion.

Meanwhile, some fashion designers are making the leap to the movies. Former Gucci Creative Director Tom Ford, who is played by Reeve Carney in Scott’s film, has directed two films of his own, including Dark thriller, Nocturnal Animals (2016).

Mafia families and fashion houses also have certain elements in common. They tend to be very chauvinistic. As Sara Gay Forden points out in her book The House of Gucci: A True Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor and Greed, from which Scott adapted his film, women were mistreated by the Guccis. The founder of the dynasty, Guccio Gucci (1881-1953), “excluded his eldest and only daughter, Grimalda, from any inheritance in the company solely because she was a woman.”

“My father told me that no woman was allowed to be a partner at Gucci,” Roberto later testified.

Similarly, in gangster movies, gender bias is always present and embedded in the language. These are almost always dramas about godparents and “male soldiers,” with women relegated to passive and secondary roles.

We can expect multiple costume changes from Lady Gaga in House of gucci , but she is an exception. In most gangster movies, the emphasis is more on what the men wear than the clothes of the female characters. The Corleones may have been behind unspeakable criminal acts in the movies of The Godfatherbut they were impeccably dressed. That was part of the mystique and attraction of the world that Coppola created. There was a formal old-world elegance to the family, which belied the seedy business in which they operated.

In Paul Schrader’s crime drama set in Los Angeles American gigolo (1980), the Armani clothing that Richard Gere wore attracted almost as much attention as his flamboyant performance as the male prostitute antihero.

Édgar Ramírez played Gianni Versace in the 2018 series ‘The Assassination of Versace: American Crime Story’ (Jeff Daly / FX)

From mobster on the way to Ray Liotta Henry Hill’s soldier in Goodfellas (1990) to the unscrupulous thief / financier Leonardo DiCaprio, Jordan Belfort in The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013), the leads of several Martin Scorsese films also wore Armani suits.

Of course, it’s a long way from Joe Pesci stabbing someone in insane fury while wearing designer clothes on Goodfellas to the icy New York-based fashion editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) dismissing a colleague with contempt (“that’s it”) in The Devil Wears Prada (2006).

Yet Streep’s Miranda has the same unspoken power as Marlon Brando’s Don Vito Corleone. You don’t have to raise your voice to express your outrage and disappointment. A glance or a whisper is enough.

Movies set in the fashion industry tend to emphasize the narcissism and neuroses of their characters. Instead of a final shootout in the last act, they could end with the presentation of a new runway collection or the publication of the all-important “September issue” of a magazine. However, there are obvious overlaps between gangster and fashion subcultures.

Between their outbursts of violence, mob movies tend to have scenes of people sitting around tables, talking. The heads of rival mafia families meet to discuss issues such as smuggling or bribery of the police. There are similar moments in many hot movies when key decisions are made about future strategy.

Meryl Streep as Miranda in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ has the same unspoken power as Marlon Brando as ‘Don Corleone’ in ‘The Godfather’

Gangster and fashion movies also follow similar trajectories. In the beginning, business was always done in an artisanal way. Future mob bosses start out as street thugs, extort money from shop owners, or commit their first murders. Meanwhile, aspiring fashion designers do their own apprenticeships, learning to sew and knit, slowly rising through the ranks. The more successful they are, the further they stray from their roots. There often comes a time when the small family fashion business that prides itself on its handmade products is taken over by some larger corporation that only cares about generating profits for its investors.

Similarly, the petty gangster who is a big shot in his own neighborhood will end up being part of some national crime syndicate in which he is only a very small cog.

Of course, the operatic excesses of the Guccis are not typical of all fashion houses. Many recent fashion documentaries have been made about respected designers, from Christian Dior to Dries Van Noten, who do not have the slightest trace of gangsterism. Yet to outside observers, the world of haute couture, fashion shows, and conspicuous consumption seems as exotic and strange as that of dysfunctional families whose stories are told in mob movies. By doing House of gucciScott is only based on a link between high fashion and high crime, which, at least as far as the public is concerned, has always been there.

‘House of Gucci’ to premiere on November 26