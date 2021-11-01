Dollar price today November 1, peso opens week falling

Today Monday, November 1, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.7977 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest Banxico report on Friday, the peso has an exchange rate of 20.6090 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the first session of the week and of the month starts with the peso depreciating in the foreign exchange market.

The relevant economic information that markets expect this week is the new announcement from the Federal Reserve of USA on the beginning of the normalization of the monetary policy of that country.

This will imply reductions in bond purchases of up to $ 15 billion, from the current total of $ 120 billion.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.6090- Sale: $ 20.6090

: Buy $ 20.6090- Sale: $ 20.6090 HSBC : Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22

: Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.98 – Sale: $ 21.10

: Buy: $ 19.98 – Sale: $ 21.10 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.96- Sale: $ 20.86

Buy: $ 19.96- Sale: $ 20.86 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.30- Sale: $ 20.80

Buy: $ 19.30- Sale: $ 20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.30 IXE: Buy: $ 19.30- Sale: $ 20.80

Buy: $ 19.30- Sale: $ 20.80 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.70

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.70 Monex: Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.32

Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.32 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 20.58

Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 20.58 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00 Santander: Buy: $ 19.66 – Sale: $ 21.19

Buy: $ 19.66 – Sale: $ 21.19 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.24 – Sale: $ 21.26

Buy: $ 20.24 – Sale: $ 21.26 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 21.20

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 61,805.3 with an upward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 24.02 pesos, for $ 28.37 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

