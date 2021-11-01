Dog Martinoli already works with Doctor García: ‘Big Mac craving?’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.31.2021 20:17:30





A video did viral on TikTokLittle by little he was gaining popularity and followers. Just weeks away from exploding on social media, Iván Barrera (Martinoli dog for friends) continues to take advantage of his moment of fame and in his recent visit to TV Azteca to share a screen with Christian Martinoli he took the opportunity to “work” with Luis García.

Through your account, the Martinoli dog shared his collaboration with the Doctor recreating that commercial during a transmission of the Mexican National Team in which the former player shouted “Uuufff!” to the question of “Craving a Big Mac, Doctor?”, which after two years is still one of the most remembered and has led to countless parodies.

The viralization of a video of this TikToker Narrating a little shell in the streets of Mexico City caused Martinoli to send him greetings and appreciate his imitation, and shortly after they meet in person and be in Los Protagonistas.

From then on, your account is almost at 70 thousand followers, but only the clip in which he tells how Enrique Bermúdez and Christian Martinoli in a street court adds 2.4 million reproductions and 230 thousand Likes.

‘Craving a Big Mac?’; original commercial

The only good thing left by that humiliating Argentina 4-0 win over Mexico in San Antonio in 2019 was the unforgettable mention from Luis Garcia Postigo about the most famous hamburger the world with a series of screams that “scared” Martinoli and Zague.