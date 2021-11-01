Do we hope for the best? GTA: The Trilogy was in development for over 2 years

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

The trilogy of Grand Theft Auto that debuted in the sixth generation of consoles is one of the most loved by millions of fans as the Rockstar Games proposal broke schemes and took the world by surprise. Hence, the announcement of his return in an improved version ignited the hype amid the controversy over the exploitation of GTA VHowever, there are still many doubts about what we will find in a few days, although the time that was dedicated to this project was just revealed.

There was enough time to do great things with GTA: The Trilogy

No one doubts the quality of the original trilogy of Grand Theft Auto, but there is no doubt that reaching into 3 titles that enchanted millions is a risky bet and the fear is that the lack of attention will break with the charm that those titles had at the time. In the framework of these doubts that have arisen among the community, a small light has appeared on the road and it is that Thomas Williamson, general director of Grove Steet Games – team in charge of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition– revealed the development time that was invested in this collection.

According to a post by Williamson on his official LinkedIn profile, the development process of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition lasted more than 2 years. The information was part of a publication in which the manager celebrated the official announcement.

Although no material has been shown with gameplay of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition In all its splendor, there is expectation that attention has been paid to the sections with possibilities for improvement and especially that the essence of each game is not broken because at the time they did not point towards realism. So far, it is known that there will be improvements in the controls, an update of art that does not break with the original design and some changes in terms of its controversial content.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It will debut on November 11 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

