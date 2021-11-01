Digital Foundry compares Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy performance on Xbox Series X and PS5

Digital Foundry has done it again and brings us a comparison of the performance of Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Series X and PS5. If you want to know which version is better, you will surely want to know these interesting results. To start, a curious fact. There is a quality mode and a performance mode in Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Series X and PS5, but this does not exist on the Xbox Series S where there is only one mode. Which undoubtedly speaks to us of an optimization problem.
As for its best versions, Digital Foundry has come to the conclusion that although the performance mode runs at 60 FPS, it fails to hit the mark by offering solidity and stability. No matter what platform you play on, you still see drops below 60 FPS in performance mode. Achieving greater stability on Xbox Series X. If you want more details you can check our analysis of Guardians of the Galaxy.
Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Series X and PS5
Regarding the performance of Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Series X and PS5, not only does it have problems with stability in the FPS, but to run at 60 FPS it makes great sacrifices. You have 1080p resolution, inferior effects like shadows, etc. All of this is necessary to run the game at 60 FPS. The conclusion of Digital Foundry is that it is best played in quality mode, which is surprising, because it speaks to us of an optimization problem.
In quality mode, you get a clean image that runs at 30 FPS, but targets 4K resolution. Doesn’t seem to go below 4K on Xbox Series X and you get increased visual quality like shadows, foliage, and aliasing. It is the best way to experience the game unless you need to play it in 60 FPS mode. If you have an Xbox Series S, the bad news is you will have to play at 1080p and 30 FPS with the same visual reduction as the performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X.
