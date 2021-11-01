Diego Boneta confirms premiere of ‘Die in a Gunfight’

Via Instagram, Diego Boneta confirmed that this summer I know will premiere ‘Die In a Gunfight‘, a film in which he stars alongside Alexandra Daddario.

With a picture of him and Alexandra Daddario, Diego Boneta confirmed that ‘Die In a Gunfight‘ I know will premiere on USA at some point in the summer 2021.

The recordings of Diego Boneta’s film were made since December 2019 but, given the pandemic, they were suspended, delaying the premiere.

Now, it has been announced that Lionsgate has acquired the rights to ‘Die In a Gunfight‘to be able to distribute it in the United States.

What will ‘Die In a Gunfight’ be about?

The new film starring Diego Boneta, ‘Die In a Gunfight’ is a modern version of Romeo and Juliet but with a touch of action and weapons.

In the film, part of the action will be taken when Ben (Boneta) meets his old girlfriend Mary (Daddario), who will fight against his love.

The film is under the direction of Collin schiff iy, after the acquisition of Lionsgate it is expected to debut on multiplatform as well.

“Die in a Gunfight is a fresh, contemporary film packed with action, romance and twists throughout.” Lauren Bixby, Vice President of Lionsgate

‘Die In a Gunfight‘tells the script by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari and the participations of:

Billy Crudup

Travis fimmel

Justin chatwin

Wade Allain-Marcus

Emmanuelle Chriqui

