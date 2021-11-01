Did you know that marigold is used as an insect repellent, bactericide and in medicine?

The marigold flower, in addition to its ceremonial and ornamental use for the Day of the Dead altar, is also used as an insect repellent, as a pigment, bactericide, odor neutralizer, as well as medicine for animals and people, mainly to treat stomach problems. by means of infusions or teas, or, crushed or as an ingredient for other foods.

This was highlighted by the professor and researcher of the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo (UAEH), María del Carmen López Ramírez, who added that these uses have been documented in the Florentine and Badiano codices that bring together the knowledge of the Nahua elders of the communities of the sixteenth century.

In these documents it also refers to ceremonial use in different seasons of the year. Thanks to the preservation of the original languages ​​and the traditions of many cultures native to Mexico, we preserve the use and knowledge of this species of cempasúchil ”, commented the specialist.

The academic highlighted for this reason that marigold flowers constitute a biocultural heritage of Mexico which should be better known, valued and shared.

Attached to the Academic Area of ​​Biology, the research professor stressed the importance of knowing more about the marigold flower, as there is behind it a pre-Columbian and post-colonial history, different uses, and ancestral knowledge.