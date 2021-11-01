Derrick Henry at risk of missing season with Titans

The corridor of the Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry, suffered a foot injury that will possibly end their season during Sunday’s 34-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Henry will undergo a magnetic resonance this Monday to determine the extent of the damage, sources told Schefter.

Derrick Henry injured his foot during the victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Getty Images

The Titans they are worried that Henry have a Jones fracture, which would require a season-ending surgery, according to a source.

The head coach of the TitansMike Vrabel is scheduled to speak to the press this Monday afternoon.

The NFL’s leading running back with 937 yards, Henry he has 353 more yards than any other player in the league. He is also the league leader with 10 touchdown carries.

On Sunday, Henry he ran 28 times for 68 yards. He appeared to receive medical attention on his right foot towards the end of the second half, but soon returned to the field.

The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year did not speak to reporters after the game.

HenryThe 27-year-old led the league last year with 378 carries for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Last week the Titans they placed backup running back Darrynton Evans on injured reserve, missing him for the entire season due to a knee injury.

Tennessee he also has running backs Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard on the roster.

The Titans (6-2) currently have the best record in the AFC after winning four straight games.

Tennessee they visit the Los Angeles Rams next week before returning home to host the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans in consecutive weeks.