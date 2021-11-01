DART DIRECTLY TO LAPORTA: The message of Lionel Messi when they asked him if he had played for free at FC Barcelona

Once the output of Lionel messi of FC Barcelona, ​​culé president Joan Laporta declared that he came to think that the Rosario star would propose to play for free in the club of his loves.

“Of what I have hoped, although I think it had a point of illusion, is that at the last minute it changed and said: ‘I play for free’. I would have liked that and it would have convinced me completely. I understand that the League would have accepted it. But we can’t demand that from a player of Leo’s level. I thought about it because I know him, he came up with me as president to the first team, we have a great relationship for many years, I helped his family and he knew that when we recovered financially, he would be reciprocated “, expressed the leader in The Mon from RAC1.

These words installed doubts and questions among many Barça fans, who began to say that the Argentine genius really did not want to stay, that he left because of the economic offer of PSG and because he did not want to live a critical stage in the entity.

That, as he confessed in an interview with him Sport newspaper, it hurt a lot to the recent champion of America. In this same talk, the six-time Ballon d’Or assured that the scenario of him playing for free was never handled. They never asked. They asked him for a 50% discount, and he accepted. Later, they informed him that, despite that, they were not going to be able to register him, and that was when everything collapsed.

Lio did not like the position that Laporta took recently because it seems that he is avoiding his degree of responsibility. Lio thinks that he does not deserve to have doubts about his love for FC Barcelona.

“The truth is that, as I explained on my way out, I did everything possible to stay. I was never at any time asked to play for free. I was asked to reduce my salary by 50%, and I did it without any problem. We were available to help the club. The desire and desire of me and my family were to stay there. And the truth is that nobody asked me to play for free. At the same time, the words that the president spoke seem to me to be out of place. And they hurt me. Because I think you have no need to say that, like getting the ball off yourself and not assuming its consequences, and not taking charge of things. And it makes people think or generate a type of doubt that I think I don’t deserve ”.

Have you spoken to Laporta again? “Nerd”.

And although now his present and future (at least for two seasons) is in Paris, the Blaugrana’s top scorer and assistant does not rule out a return home. Perhaps in a position as technical secretary: “I always said it, that I would love to be able to help the club in whatever way it can be useful, in what it can add and help the club to be well. I said it at the time: I would love to be a technical secretary at some point. I don’t know if it will happen or not, if it will be at Barcelona, ​​or not. Or maybe another way, I don’t know. If there is a possibility, I would like to contribute again in what I can to the club, because it is the club that I love and I would love for it to continue to be well, to continue growing and to be one of the best in the world ”.

