Dancing and dressed as catrines, this is how the singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrated the Day of the Dead in Oaxaca, Mexico – El Sol de Orizaba

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes visited Mexico and apparently fell in love with its culture, the warmth of the people and its gastronomy.

The above because Through their social networks they have shared various aspects of their incredible vacations, which they have enjoyed to the fullest, in fact, they even learned how to make tortillas by hand in a metate.

Since last October 24, both have walked the streets of Oaxaca and have been imbued with the traditions of the Day of the Dead celebration.

Dancing and disguised as catrines, that’s how they celebrated the Day of the Dead

Yesterday, shared with their followers a postcard in which they show how they pay tribute to tradition.

The couple wore two beautiful catrín and catrina costumes, in addition, they shared a video in which they can be seen dancing very joyfully to the rhythm of ‘El son de la negra’, a classic theme of the Mexican regional genre.

“Happy Day of the Dead”, Shawn wrote on his Instagram post.

The clip went viral immediately, and his fans applauded that both respect and have fallen in love with this tradition.

“Omg, I love you”, “Sahwn, every day more Mexican”, is read among the comments left by some of his followers.