Crypto.com is the # 1 app on the Google Play Store in the United States

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com now tops the charts as the most downloaded app for the US Google Play Store in all categories.

According to the latest list of top free apps from Google Play Store, Crypto.com app has increased in number of downloads to jump to first position ahead of TikTok. The Coinbase app ranks third ahead of Cash App, while Voyager Digital ranks 10th after the trading platform’s announcement that it would be partnering with the Dallas Mavericks basketball team.

Crypto.com’s growing popularity could be the result of the exchange launching an ad campaign with actor Matt Damon., possibly one of the biggest celebrities to launch his name behind a cryptocurrency exchange. The “fortune favors the brave” announcement, which launched last week, aims to reach a global audience of potential cryptocurrency users and investors.

The number of downloads of a company’s application could be seen as an indicator of market interest. While Crypto.com currently occupies the top position on the Google Play Store, The exchange’s app was the third most downloaded on the US Apple App Store last week; Since then, it has fallen to the 20th position. Although the campaign with Damon likely contributed to the price of native Crypto.com Coin (CRO) rising to a six-month high of $ 0.2294 on October 29, the token fell roughly 7% to hit $ 0.2134 at press time.

The Crypto.com trading app description also includes Shiba Inu (SHIB) after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). The price of the Dogecoin clone token (DOGE) has risen significantly in the last year, and some retail companies now accept it as a form of payment.

