Cruz Azul vs América result for Liga MX video goals best plays | sports

Blue Cross scored three points by beating the America at the Azteca Stadium. The Cement Machine took the ‘Young Classic’ by signing 2-1 in the additional minutes. This meeting took place within the framework of the date 16 of Opening 2021 of Liga MX. Yoshimar Yotún entered at 62 ′ for homeowners while Pedro Aquino he was not summoned in the Eagles.

Roberto Alvarado (45 + 1) and Jonathan Rodríguez (90 + 7) scored the goals for the team led by Juan Reynoso. On the other hand, Federico Viñas discounted for the azulcremas.

On the next day, Blue Cross will face Leon de Santiago Ormeño while America will do so against Monterrey.

Live: Minute by minute America vs Cruz Azul Minute 90 + 9: End of the match Cruz Azul, from Yotún and Juan Reynoso, beat Pedro Aquino’s América. The steering wheel had minutes while the ‘Rock’ was not taken into account. Minute 90 + 7: GOOOOOOL OF BLUE CROSS Jonathan Rodríguez converted from twelve steps. A shot with the right next to the left stick. Minute 90 + 5: Red card in America Emanuel Aguilera has received a red card. Minute 90 + 4: penalty for Cruz Azul After reviewing a foul within the area in the VAR, he decides that there will be a penalty for the Cement Machine. Minute 90 + 3: Cruz Azul was close Shot stopped next to the right side of the goal. Orbelín Pineda (Cruz Azul) kicked with the right from the center of the area. Assisted by Jonathan Rodríguez. Minute 89: Violation of Cruz Azul Henry Martín (América) wins a free kick in the attacking half. 87th minute: Shot missed by Juan Escobar The Cruz Azul player sends a header from outside the area and the ball is lost to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Orbelín Pineda. Minute 81: Change in Cruz Azul Walter Montoya enters the field replacing Guillermo Fernández. Minute 80: Change in America – Henry Martín enters the field replacing Federico Viñas. – Luis Fuentes enters the field replacing Nicolás Benedetti. Minute 77: Violation on the Peruvian steering wheel Yoshimar Yotún wins a free kick in the defensive zone. 73rd minute: Shot missed by Bruno Valdez The América defender headed in from the center of the area, the ball passed very close to the left post but went slightly off the mark. Assisted by Miguel Layún with a cross into the box after a corner kick. Minute 70: Yellow card in America Nicolás Benedetti has been shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Minute 68: Change in America Bruno Valdez enters the field replacing Francisco Córdova. Minute 67: Yoshimar Yotún commits a foul Cruz Azul’s steering wheel makes use of rough play. Minute 62: Change in Cruz Azul – Yoshimar Yotún enters the field replacing Roberto Alvarado. – Jonathan Rodríguez enters the field replacing Rafael Baca. Minute 61: Missed shot by Cruz Azul Juan Escobar shoots with his right from one side of the inside of the area, the ball is lost to the side of the goal. Assisted by Luis Romo. Minute 54: Violation of Cruz Azul Miguel Layún (América) wins a free kick in the defensive zone. Minute 54: Change in America Álvaro Fidalgo enters the field replacing Antonio López. Minute 52: GOOOOOL OF AMERICA Federico Viñas hits him with his head from the center of the area and the ball goes to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Layún with a cross. Minute 50: Cruz azul almost scores the second Auction standing under sticks to the ground. Santiago Giménez launches a header from the center of the area. Assisted by Guillermo Fernández. Minute 49: Violation of America Pablo Aguilar (Cruz Azul) wins a free kick in the defensive half. The second half started Again the ball rolls in the Azteca Stadium. Minute 45 + 4: End of the match Cruz Azul goes to rest with the partial victory over America. Minute 45 + 1: BLUE CROSS GOOOOOOL Roberto Alvarado shoots with his left from outside the area and the ball goes through the right side of the goal. Assisted by Luis Romo following a corner kick. Minute 41: Missed shot by Francisco Córdova The América player took a left-footed shot from outside the area after a counterattack. Minute 37: Yellow card in America Emanuel Aguilera has been shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Minute 37: New offense of the Eagles Santiago Giménez (Cruz Azul) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Minute 32: Infringement of America Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Minute 30: Layún tried his luck The América player takes the goal with his right from outside the area, but the rival goalkeeper responds in time. Assisted by Federico Viñas. Minute 24: New offside of Cruz Azul. Rafael Baca tried a deep pass but Santiago Giménez was ahead. Minute 21: Cruz Azul offside. Roberto Alvarado tried a through ball but Orbelín Pineda was offside. The goal was disallowed. Minute 18: Attempt missed at Cruz Azul Santiago Giménez shoots with the left from the center of the area that is lost on one side of the goal. Assisted by Luis Romo with a header after charging a foul. Minute 15: Yellow card at Cruz Azul Rafael Baca has been shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Minute 14: Infringement of America Orbelín Pineda (Cruz Azul) wins a free kick on the left wing. Minute 9: Violation of Cruz Azul Federico Viñas (América) wins a free kick on the right wing. Minute 3: Cruz Azul offside. Orbelín Pineda tried a through ball but Santiago Giménez was offside. The ball is already rolling and Cruz Azul faces America in a new edition of the ‘Young Classic’ of the MX league.

Blue Cross: Jesús Corona, Julio Domínguez, Luis Romo, Ignacio Rivero, Rafael Baca, Juan Escobar, Roberto, Alvarado, Guillermo Fernández, Santiago Giménez, Orbelín Pineda.

America: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Fernando Madrigal, Sebastián Córdova, Nicolás Benedetti, Emanuel Aguilera, Jesús López, Federico Viñas, Jordan Silva, Salvador Reyez, Miguel Layún.

The cement machine comes from adding three consecutive draws that have stopped it in its aspirations to get among the first four places. Currently the team led by Juan Reynoso is in seventh place with 20 points.

In his last appearance he rescued a draw in his visit to Chivas (1-1). Yoshimar Yotún saw action in the last two duels that Cruz Azul faced, so he is shaping up to be a starter this Sunday.

On the other side, America has been stacking six matches in a row without knowing defeat (two draws and four wins). This has allowed Pedro Aquino’s team to stay on top of the championship with 34 points.

In their most recent appearance in Liga MX, the Eagles beat Tigres with a goal from Henry Martín.

The transmission of the match between Cruz Azul vs. America LIVE will start at 6.05 pm (Peru) and 5.05 pm in Mexican territory. Next, the schedules according to your location:

The channels that count for the broadcasting rights of the America vs. Cruz Azul are TUDN, The stars and DirecTV Sports.

.