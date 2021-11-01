Craftsman created piñata of the Mexican driver’s car

Rodrigo Alcaraz, a Mexican craftsman, created a car piñata that uses Sergio perez on Red Bull.

“When he ran Czech on Sauber and from there I followed him. I waited for a better team to sign it. He was in Mclaren, but they were bad and now in Red Bull the dream was made, that it was a great idea. That’s why I made the car, because the car of Red BulHe is the best design that right now is in Formula 1”, He mentioned for ESPN.

But the creation of Alcaraz It is not anything, since it is real size (five meters long, by two wide, similar to the RB16B) and you can even get on and off and on the steering wheel.

“I did everything. I saw photos, on the internet I looked for the measurements of the cars; almost custom. It took me almost three months to do it. When I was carving it I said, ‘I’m going to do it on a large scale and be able to climb.’ I can remove the steering wheel to get on, ”he explained, in addition to adding that it can get wet, as it is solid.

Similarly, the craftsman dreams that Czech Pérez or Max verstappen sign the piñata, since he has had offers to sell him, although he has refused since the Grand Prix of Mexico.

“They offered me 15 thousand pesos for it, but for the three months of work I saw it at a low price. My wife and my family told me not to sell it. I hope the opportunity presents itself for me to sign it Czech or someone from the team. There are customers who offer me 30 thousand pesos for the car, but we are going to wait until the Formula 1 ones really come and I really hope they come ”, he added.

