Coronavirus in Mexico as of October 30: 3,478 infections and 325 deaths were registered in the last day

This Saturday October 30 the Health Secretary (SSa) announced that, until the cut-off of 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), in the country they have been confirmed 3,805,765 total cases accumulated since the health emergency began. Regarding the number of deaths, to date a total of 288,276 deaths.

With these numbers, in the last 24 hours they were registered 3,478 new infections and 325 deaths from COVID-19.

In addition, a total of 543,557 suspected cases, 6,993,933 negative cases and a total of 29,069 estimated active cases of the disease; that is, patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (September 17 to October 30, 2021).

According to the daily technical release, the entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Baja California, Guanajuato, Mexico City, Tabasco, Coahuila, Querétaro, Yucatán, Aguascalientes, Colima and Nuevo León.

Likewise, the Government of Mexico has registered the total number of infections accumulated by residence since the pandemic began, so the states with the highest number of reported cases are: Mexico City (971,165); Mexico state (373,942); New Lion (203,995); Guanajuato (188,709); Jalisco (160,965); Tabasco (142,062); Puebla (123,854); Veracruz (122,252); Sonora (111,992) and San Luis Potosí (103,099). These entities represent 66%, more than two thirds, of the total accumulated cases in the Mexican Republic.

While, the states with the highest number of deaths are: Mexico City (52,148); State of Mexico (32,310); Jalisco (16,935); Puebla (15,343); Veracruz (14,225) and Nuevo León (13,074).

The agency pointed out that the distribution by sex in confirmed deaths shows a 62% predominated in men, with an average age of 64 years of deaths; while confirmed cases show a higher prevalence in women, with 50.1% and the general average age is 39 years.

Also, in the last five weeks, most of the cases are present in the groups of 18 to 29 years, followed by the groups of 30 to 39 years and 40 to 49 years.

Regarding hospital availability, until October 4 the states with the highest percentage in general bed occupancy are Baja California (42%), Puebla (39%) and Chihuahua (37%). In turn, those with the highest percentage in beds with a fan are Baja California (38%), Aguascalientes (35%) and Morenlos (26%).

On the international scene, there are a total of 245,373,039 infections and 4,979,421 deaths accumulated worldwide. In the last 24 hours, 456,522 and 8,086 were reported, respectively. The overall fatality is 2 percent.

Progress in the National Vaccination Day

Regarding the session of the National Vaccination Strategy against SARS-CoV-2, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramírez, declared that Mexico met the goal of vaccinating the adult population with at least one dose against COVID-19.

Through a statement, the official reported that until October 29, there is an accumulated advance of 118 million 849 thousand 796 vaccines applied against COVID-19 across the country.

The undersecretary specified that 83 percent coverage was achieved, and in general, the vaccination rate was maintained with the application of more than 500,000 doses on average per day.

