Colombia announces the biggest hit to drug trafficking of this century

Otoniel is today the fashionable name in Colombia. He surpasses Shakira and Camilo, Sofía Vergara and even Pibe Valderrama himself. And also to García Márquez. It is very likely that half of the citizens were unaware of its existence until Saturday. Yes, the Gulf clan was publicly famous, something very similar to the famous Medellín cartel led by Pablo Escobar.

The rise to fame of Otoniel, who is actually called Dayro Antonio Úsuga David, occurs when he is captured by the Police in an operation in which 500 agents intervened, 22 helicopters were used and he had the help of the Interpol of United States and United Kingdom, according to government sources. His arrest was described by the president, Iván Duque, as the most forceful blow that drug trafficking has suffered in this century. “It is only comparable to the fall of Pablo Escobar in the 1990s,” Duque said. But in reality, Otoniel cannot be compared to Escobar, a myth among the greatest drug traffickers and criminals in this world.

Surely in the next few days more information will be known about the criminal who hoarded all the faces of evil. Where it had its field of action and its hiding place, benefited by the complicated orography of the Colombian territory, it was in the center and pacific of the country. There he created hell. He was a devil actually. He killed policemen, also soldiers, social leaders, recruited minors, abused boys and girls … And he had taken almost all the courses to become the leader of the Gulf clan, a group that placed 800 tons of cocaine in Central America and the United States. Before becoming the drug trafficker for whom Washington paid five million dollars to capture him dead or alive, Otoniel was a guerrilla of the AUC (United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia), a paramilitary, and in his youth declared himself a Marxist-Leninist.

Úsuga David was known for his cruelty and his ability to stay out of the reach of law enforcement agencies.



However, Colombia is a country that has become incredulous, and nothing seems to be surprising. So much so that the capture of this criminal has questions. Social networks were filled with praise for the Duque government, but also with mistrust. Otoniel is implored to be extradited to the United States. Suspicion also appears and it is believed that this capture and its comparison with Escobar’s death is only understood from the point of view of giving hype to the arrest, because Duque will get electoral revenues from him. But this Executive is so discredited that not even the capture of a type as dangerous as Otoniel will be enough to redeem his low credibility.

Business will continue



The arrest of Úsuga is important, but there is no Colombian who thinks it is the end of drug trafficking, paramilitarism and the use of peasants to scratch the coca leaf. It would be naive to think that there will be no more bosses. Surely in the coming months, the Gulf clan, which the government believes has dismantled, will appoint another leader and the trafficking will continue. This is what happened with Pablo Escobar and his clan from Medellín. Or with the Orejuela de Cali. The great conflict in Colombia takes place in the countryside, where drug trafficking as a business helps finance guerrillas and paramilitaries.

It is true that Otoniel was too valuable a target and catching him had become an obsession for the authorities. And that it is also a capture that was made in Colombia, but that is surely being more applauded in the United States. And of course that is a clear message for all the bosses. They can run, hide, disappear, but they will always be on the radar of the authorities and sooner or later they will be arrested or eliminated.

Drug trafficking is a powerful multinational industry from which many benefit: States, governments, companies, banks, officials, politicians and professional bandits. Life in Colombia has shown that this apparatus develops and strengthens in tandem with growing consumption.

Otoniel is the last of the heirs to the drug business. He broke the scheme of the narcos of another generation because he kept his businesses out of the reach of technologies. He hid in hard-to-reach jungles, he did not sleep twice in the same place, he was in constant displacement and maintained his business empire with a military security ring scheme, he communicated with human couriers, he used other people who did his businesses and investments with legal appearance … A different system from those already known to the authorities, new and different, perfected after the mistakes of its predecessors in the business.

However, at this time, for the Colombian, before drug trafficking, the main concern is political corruption.