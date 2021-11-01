Coinbase user loses over $ 11 million in 10 minutes to fake notification scam

The incident occurred last April, after the platform user bought 200 bitcoins and received a notice that alerted him that his account had been blocked.

A US federal judge approved an order this October to recover more than $ 600,000 in Bitcoins from a Huobi Global wallet, after investigators discovered they were part of a loot from $ 11.6 million stolen from a Coinbase account, reports Business Insider.

Last April, after buying 200 bitcoins, a Coinbase user received a notification alerting you to your account being blocked, says the complaint filed by the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. The cryptocurrency trading platform user, identified as GR, called a phone number listed in the warning, thinking he would contact a representative of the company’s customer service, according to court documents.

An unidentified person answered the call and asked GR to make a number of changes to the account, such as allow remote access to it, as indicated in the complaint. “Once access to the victim’s account is granted, the unidentified person increased daily transaction limit and also attempted to disable certain notifications and alert settings on the victim’s account, “detailed US Deputy Attorney Dan G. Boyle in a document filed in September in US District Court in the United States. Central District of California.

Within minutes, millions in bitcoins and XLM were withdrawn from the user’s account. “The total value of virtual currency transferred from the victim’s account between 2:02:40 PST and 2:12:41 PST on or about April 20, 2021, without authorization from GR, was from approximately $ 11,570,138“declared prosecutors.

The money was then moved by an unknown person through a series of transactions between various accounts. About 10.2 bitcoins ended up in a Huobi Global one, one of the largest exchanges in the world, according to the data of the investigators, who filed a confiscation request to claim those bitcoins. In early October, Judge Dolly M. Gee approved the injunction request and a notice was posted in case anyone other than GR wanted to claim ownership of the 10.2 bitcoins.

“Huobi has agreed to keep the funds frozen pending the resolution of the forfeiture action.“explained Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.” No one has been arrested or charged, but our investigation is ongoing, “he added. So far, Huobi Global and Coinbase have not commented. the incident.