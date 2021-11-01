Club León: La Fiera drew zero in their visit to Toluca on Matchday 16 of Liga MX

Lion and Toluca ended up distributing units by drawing zeroes, in a clash that promised to be one of the most fought on Sunday, so those of Ariel holan, they missed a great opportunity to qualify directly to the league and will practically think about the play-off where until now they would face the Chivas from Guadalajara.

Intense duel is the one that was registered inside the Nemesio Díez stadium, where León sought to pressure from the first minutes of the match corresponding to day 16 of the tournament Opening 2021.

The first yellow card saw the light early in the match, when in what was the first fight for the ball, Oscar Luis Vanegas of the premises was admonished by the central referee, in the figure of Marco ‘Gato’ Ortiz.

At 18 minutes, the Argentine midfielder, Santiago Colombatto faced the chorizo ​​goalkeeper, Gustavo Rodriguez, who ended up taking the Fiera player, in what apparently was a clear penalty, however, the Nazarene went to the VAR review and considered not marking the shot from eleven steps, with which the controversy was present .

With a greater offensive idea, the Esmeralda squad continued attacking, generating arrivals and even trying to exert pressure from the corner kicks, so that near the end, Ángel Mena almost commanded the first, but finally his attempt culminated when he whistled out of place.

For the complement, Hernán Cristante decided to modify his starting eleven by taking out the Iberian and former player of Athletic of San Luis, Ian Gonzalez, by the income of Diego Chavez.

Intense turned out to be the match.



It was at 67 when the newly admitted, Emmanuel ‘Puma’ Gigliotti who entered in exchange for Omar Fernández, was encouraged to take a shot from the outskirts of the area, which went into the hands of goalkeeper Gustavo Gutiérrez, with which the Fiera practically had the clearest of the entire match.

At 76 minutes, the alarms went off after Iván ‘Jefesito’ Rodríguez, played a ball in the air and on his way he found one of the Scarlet elements, the game had to be stopped for a short period of time to that the players were cared for.

Although the Verdiblancos showed desire and a better understanding than the Escarlatas, who had the winning goal with a shot from Kevin Castañeda that ended up finding a ball before the three-element mark of the Fiera, finally the central referee whistled the end of the comparison with what León added one by one in his visit to Mexican soil.

Now the Lion will face Cruz Azul this Wednesday on the Azteca stadium field, in what will be the pending duel to play, corresponding to day 11 of the Apertura 2021 tournament.

So were the actions

Without major news, the Fiera ended up drawing zero against the Red Devils of Toluca. The central referee determined the end after a last corner kick taken by the Greens.

The game was resumed without major inconvenience, León continues to seek to open the scoring in the final stretch of the game,

At 76 minutes, the game was stopped due to a hard blow to the heads that occurred in the center of the field, Iván ‘Jefesito’ Rodríguez was treated on the field of play.

65 minutes of running time and the Argentine attacker, Emmanuel ‘Cougar‘ Gigliotti change enters after the exit of Omar Fernandez.

The complementary part is launched, Ariel holan It does not present changes and bets on the same table that started the comparison. On the part of the Scarlets the Spanish left the field of play Ian Gonzalez and I go in Diego Chavez.

The first half ends on the field of the Nemesio Díez ‘La Bombonera’ stadium, shortly before said period, the Ecuadorian Angel Mena He was caught out of place, so the Fiera tried to continue creating danger from the choriceros.

Passing the 30 minute barrier, Lion had the clearest, arriving with an idea or even from the corner kick, the Emeralds They are more dangerous than the premises that have not been able to find verticality.

Was it criminal?

Faced with the attempt to dominate by both fronts from the first minutes, at 18, Santiago Colombatto tried to penetrate the choricera rear, but at the start the goal Gustavo Gutirerez took the Argentine with what the bank and players Emeralds they claimed the criminal. Finally, Marco Antonio ‘Gato’ Ortíz determined not to mark it.

The game started with good rhythm, with everything and the warning for Oscar Vanegas of the Escarlatas, a situation that made the Fiera win in confidence from the first minutes.

Holan puts all the meat on the grill

Everything is ready for the clash on day 16 of the tournament Opening 2021 of the League Mx, the same that the ensembles of Lion and Toluca on the court of Nemesio Diez stadium.

For this duel, both Ariel holan, strategist of the Lion and Hernán Cristante by the Red Devils, they have already confirmed their initial eleven.

On the emerald side, the presence of Victor Davila in the attack next to Angel Mena.

The duel will start at 12 noon.