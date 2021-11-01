Cinema: these are the films that will be released in 2022 – Cinema and Tv – Culture

By 2022, a large number of productions are expected to hit the big screen. And, in fact, the following year they will arrive films for fans of all genres, both for those who like superheroes and action, and for those who enjoy romance, drama and horror.

(Also read: Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver dive into the madness of ‘Annette’).

Below you will be able to know information about several of these films and the date on which they are expected to be released, according to a list of the specialized portal ‘Fotograma’.

‘Scream 5’

For the fifth film in this saga, the calls return and return ‘Ghostface‘.

The first official synopsis to come out announces the following: “A woman returns to her hometown to try to find out who is committing some heinous crimes.”

The production has the participation of Courteney Fox, Neve Campbell, David Arguette, among other actors.

It is expected to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

(Also: Angelina Jolie leads the Eternals, the miscellaneous superheroes)

‘Morbius’

This movie is set in the universe of ‘Spider man‘and focuses on one of his most remembered villains,’ Morbius’, a doctor who, after suffering a blood disease, became a vampire.

Jared Leto is the great protagonist, and he is accompanied by the actors Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, among others.

It will hit theaters on January 28, 2022.

‘Uncharted’

Many people are already looking forward to seeing Tom Holland in the adaptation of the popular ‘Uncharted’ video game franchise. Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas also accompany him.

Its premiere is on February 18, 2022.

(You can read: 10 movies to watch this Halloween)

‘The Batman’

With Robert Pattinson As the protagonist, in this film ‘Batman’ explores the corruption that exists in Gotham City and its link with his own family. Also, fight a serial killer called ‘The Riddler’.

It will premiere on March 4, 2022.

‘Lost City of D’

Starring Sandra Bullock and Channig Tatum, this romantic comedy is about a novelist who gets caught up in an affair with the cover model of her latest novel.

It will hit theaters between March and April 2022.

(Read: ‘Friday the 13th’ was born as a copy but became a movie classic)

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Surely one of the most anticipated, after the success of productions like ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Loki’. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, who stars alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, among others.

Its premiere will be on May 6, 2022.

📽️ After suffering another delay, between November and December new reshoots of ‘DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS’ will be recorded. pic.twitter.com/pv6S2DzCMV – Marvel Premieres 📅 (@MarvelEstrenos) October 25, 2021

Other movies to be released

These are other productions that will arrive in 2022:

– ‘Licorice Pizza’

-‘Black Phone ‘

– ‘Net’

– ‘Downton Abbey 2’

– ‘Bullet train’

– ‘Sonic, the movie 2’

– ‘The Northman’

-‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent ‘

– ‘A very legal blonde 3’

– ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

– ‘Elvis’

– ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

– ‘Lightyear’

– ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

– ‘Disenchanted’

(Read on: What is the little village where ‘Game of Thrones’ is filmed?)