Christian Bale starring in ‘The Church Of Living Dangerously’

From Deadline they report that Christian Bale (‘The vice of power‘) replay a real life character in ‘The Church Of Living Dangerously’, film that the actor will star in and produce.New Regency backing this project based on a Vanity Fair homonymous article by David Kushner (you can read it here), which explores the story of John Lee Bishop.

After surviving a difficult childhood, Bishopprosperformed significantly to become a pastor at Living Hope Church, a congregation that was once so large that it filled a 2,600-square-foot former supermarket in Portland, Oregon.

Bishop drew crowds for his style of showmanship in his sermons where he led exotic animals to the pulpit, on the verge of being mutilated by a Bengal tiger. Despite his church’s lenient attitude toward lost souls, the congregation was less magnanimous when it got caught up in an affair with a church employee and its addictions to painkillers and alcohol were unearthed.

Bishop’s son David became addicted to methamphetamine and heroin, and the preacher found a method of intervention puzzling. Determined not to fail his son, Bishop insisted on taking drugs with young people, to understand their power over him. That led him to smuggling drugs for a Mexican cartel.

Trapped on the Mexican border, Bishop was found guilty and sentenced to five years in jail. In the end, it was his son David who pulled him out of his nosedive.

Bale to collaborate again with screenwriter Charles Randolph, who shared an Oscar with Adam Mckay for ‘The big bet‘. Randolph was also behind the script for the Fox News movie,’The Scandal (Bombshell)‘.