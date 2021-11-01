Chon Zepeda’s impressive first round knockout





Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda faced Josué Vargas and decanted for Mexico a new chapter in the rivalry between Mexican and Puerto Rican boxers with a tremendous knockout just in the first round in the contest held in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden from New York.

The ‘Chon’ quickly silenced the provocations that the Puerto Rican made prior to the fight; the contest was so heated that there was even an outbreak of anger at the weigh-in ceremony.

QUE. JUST. HAPPENED. The ringside view of the @ChonZepeda Round 1 TKO 🥶🇲🇽#ZepedaVargas pic.twitter.com/IY1JYHJdeK – Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 31, 2021

A left-wing crusader planted Vargas on the canvas in just the first two minutes of the fight; with jobs, where even the referee was questioned because it seemed that the Puerto Rican could no longer continue, he got up but quickly fell again due to the flurry of blows from the Mexican and could not stand up.

With the victory, Zepeda added his victory 34, 27 via chloroform and remains as Silver Superlight champion of the World Boxing Council, in what was his second defense of the title.

Brawl at the weigh-in that left things on

Both boxers gave a preview of what the fight would be in the weigh-in ceremony, Vargas being the one who provoked first and unleashed the fight.

The boxers got on the scale, after this, the Puerto Rican was ahead of the ‘Chon’, which caused the fury of the Mexican, who responded and from there the fight broke out, in which even the teams of both were participants .

