Chivas would let Ronaldo Cisneros and Ángel Zaldívar go for the Clausura 2021

The last defeat of Chivas de Guadalajara in view of UANL Tigers on the penultimate date of Opening 2021 is already taking its toll. The rojiblanco team remains in box 12 of the classification but does not depend on itself to achieve its ticket to reclassification: on the last date they are obliged to win at Mazatlan and link a series of results to gain access to the next round.

However, from the rojiblancas offices they are taking note of the performance of a team that has not been at the height of the institution during this semester, hence two players from the squad would already have their days numbered in the Flock. According to information from the newspaper El Universal Deportes, two forwards will no longer follow for the next tournament.

Always and according to this information, Angel Zaldívar and Ronaldo Cisneros they do not enter into Chivas’ future plans despite the fact that it is not clear who is in charge of the bench for the next Closing 2022. Furthermore, they emphasize that the return of Jose Juan Macías it has also conditioned the possible march of both gunners.

“In Guadalajara the ground continues to shake and there are already some players on the list of those who will not continue with the institution for the next tournament. Hoping to repatriate JJ Macías (with the card well read), the Chivas would seek accommodation for the two forwards with whom Marcelo Michel Leaño sought to rescue something against the Tigres on Saturday: Ángel Zaldívar and Ronaldo Cisneros are the attackers who no longer appear in plans for the future of the rojiblanco team. “, you can read part of the information.

In case of Oribe Peralta it is also in folder. The experienced forward ends his contract next December, and the parties have not yet had contact to enter into negotiations for a possible renewal, so his future would also be far from Akron Stadium.