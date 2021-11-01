Chiquis Rivera and her Mystique costume will leave you speechless

Chiquis Rivera placeholder image and her Mystique costume will blow your mind and is that the singer took off her clothes and painted a large part of her body in blue to embody the character of the Marvel universe.

Through a brief video posted to your account Instagram, where she is followed by almost five million people, Chiquis Rivera shared the process of her transformation from the imposing mutant of X-Men.

Character that in fiction has been personified in the cinema by two great actresses such as Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence.

Chiquis Rivera as Mystique (@chiquis / Instagra)

Chiquis Rivera shared from the placement of the wig in red tone to the body paint to which she was subjected regardless of the hours that the transformation would take. “It’s not easy being a mutant,” she acknowledged.

Just as he explained having chosen the villain costume for his niece Luna Bear, who wants to think that she is fantastic and that is that she dares to show herself as she is no matter what they say.

In this adventure, Chiquis Rivera included her boyfriend Emilio Sánchez, who was in charge of taking her photo shoot and even took time to pose with her.

In the Mystique style, Chiquis Rivera thanked her boyfriend for so much attention; There was even a kiss of the tongue.

Chiquis Rivera with her boyfriend Emilio Sánchez (@chiquis / Instagram)

Chiquis Rivera costume divides opinions

The characterization of the singer is not going unnoticed, as expected, the Chiquis Rivera costume is dividing opinions.

While some people applaud that the singer will once again risk showing off her curvy body in a different way, others take the opportunity to make fun of her once again.

Chiquis Rivera as Mystique (@chiquis / Instagram)

“You raffled it off, wow”, “Damn it”, “You did. The best costume of all ”,“ Spectacular ”,“ Straight from the movie ”,“ You look very good girl ”,“ Chulada ”,“ Impressive ”

“Incredible characterization”, “He ate the avatar”, “Ursula?”, “What a value”, “You look pretty dressed as a Smurf”, “This is so cool”, “Brutal”, “Very pretty and all but” , “The most beautiful Smurfette”, read between comments.