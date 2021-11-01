Checo Pérez, with Red Bull, has his best chance to win the Mexican GP

The present of Checo Pérez and Red Bull is encouraging, in addition, the team is usually very competitive in the Hermanos Rodríguez

The Mexican GP is days away from starting. The local hero, Czech Pérez, is ready for a new edition of the race in the Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez And, unlike the past occasions, this one will have a serious chance to win.

There are two reasons why Czech Pérez you can show off in front of the thousands of Mexican spectators, who anxiously await the return of the F1 following the cancellation of the 2020 event due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

Checo Pérez has with Red Bull, his best chance to win the Mexican GP in his career. Getty

First reason: Checo Pérez – The pilot from Guadalajara is experiencing his best moment of the season. In Turkey he finished third after a tough and clean battle against Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes. Holding his position catapulted him to the podium and it is no small thing to have beaten the reigning champion a second time (he did it in Baku, Azerbaijan and earned him the victory).

Then, in the United States, Checo had a good start to the competition, a consistent pace and, despite the lack of hydration and physical discomfort, he managed to reach the podium and accompany Max Verstappen and Hamilton.

They have been weekends with consecutive podiums. Consistent races and a tough but clean battle against one of the championship contenders, filling the tank with confidence to face the Mexico City Grand Prix, the official name of the 18th round of the season.

Edition Qualification Career 2015. 9th 8th 2016 12th 10th 2017. 10th (came 9th) 7th 2018 13th DNF 2019 11th 7th

Red Bull arrives in Mexico after two consecutive double podiums. They are in very good shape. Getty

Second reason: Red Bull – The current situation of the Austrian organization is excellent: two consecutive double podiums. While Checo excelled in his duel against Hamilton in Turkey, Verstappen excelled in the US The Dutch driver withstood Hamilton’s onslaught and won in Austin, Texas, a place dominated by Mercedes since 2012 – since 2012 they have won six times ( in 2020 it was not run) -.





But it is not only current, Red Bull has had very good Grand Prix in Mexico, with two poles and two victories, although Verstappen’s privileged position in 2019 was contested because he did not take his foot off the gas in a sector with Yellow flag, however, underlines the fact that the car is fast one lap at AHR and they will surely go hard next Saturday.

And in the race normally Red Bull does well. Due to the height of Mexico City, the engines suffer and the advantage that Mercedes had in the field was limited. Instead, the drawing of the circuit, with a rich combination of curves, is given to well-balanced cars and that is Red Bull territory. Good cornering in the AHR is an advantage for Milton Kenynes’ cars.

Checo Pérez, will have in Mexico the weapon to seek his first pole in F1 and the first victory of a Mexican in the AHR. Perhaps the pole is more complicated, but the podium should not be out of the real pretensions for the tapatío this Sunday in the Mexico City.

It’s a fact: this is your best chance to win …