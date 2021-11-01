Celebrities with dads who are also famous

Yes, Arizona’s Grey’s Anatomy is the stepdaughter of Steven Spielberg.
1.
Jamie Lee Curtis is the daughter of Tony Curtis from Some Like It Hot and Janet Leigh from Psychosis.
2.
Riley Keough, the protagonist of Zola, is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and the granddaughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley.
3.
The star of Stranger Things, Maya Hawke is the daughter of Oscar nominees Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.
Four.
Jack Quaid, who stars The Boys, is the son of the iconic 90’s couple, Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan.
5.
Model Kaia Gerber is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.
6.
Maya Rudolph is the daughter of Minnie Riperton, singer of “Lovin ‘You.”
7.
Ben Stiller is the son of actor Jerry Stiller, from Seinfeld, and comedian Anne Meara.
8.
The actress of Maid and The Leftovers, Margaret Qualley, is the daughter of Andie MacDowell, star of Four Weddings and a Funeral.
9.
Mariska Hargitay is the daughter of the notable Hollywood sex symbol and Playmate Jayne Mansfield.
10.
The star of Grey’s Anatomy Jessica Capshaw is the stepdaughter of acclaimed director Steven Spielberg and the daughter of actress Kate Capshaw.
eleven.
Allison Williams, the actress of Girls, is the daughter of MSNBC reporter Brian Williams.
12.
Dakota Johnson is the daughter of the actor from Miami Vice, Don Johnson, and the actress from Working Girl, Melanie Griffith.
13.
Wyatt Russell is the son of the stars of Swing shift and Overboard, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.
14.
Kate Hudson is also the daughter of Goldie Hawn and the stepdaughter of Kurt Russell.
fifteen.
Emma Roberts is the daughter of the actor from Runaway Train, Eric Roberts, and niece of the queen of romantic comedies, Julia Roberts.
16.
Fashion designer Stella McCartney is the daughter of Sir Paul McCartney, one of the members of The Beatles.
17.
Lily Collins, the protagonist of Emily in Paris, is the daughter of soft rock sensation Phil Collins.
18.
Billie Lourd is the daughter of the star of Star Wars, Carrie Fisher, and the granddaughter of Debbie Reynolds, iconic actress from Singing under the rain.
19.
Tracee Ellis Ross is the daughter of the legendary Diana Ross.
twenty.
Mamie Gummer, the star of Emily Owens, MD, is the daughter of the one and only Meryl Streep.
twenty-one.
Nicole Richie is the daughter of R&B icon Lionel Richie.
22.
John David Washington is the son of Academy Award winner Denzel Washington.
23.
Rashida Jones is the daughter of the legendary music producer, Quincy Jones and the actress of Mod Squad, Peggy Lipton.
24.
The actress of Cruel Summer, Harley Quinn Smith, is the daughter of filmmaker Kevin Smith, also known as Silent Bob from the duo Jay and Silent Bob.
25.
Ben Platt is the son of the producer of Legally blonde and Wicked, Marc E. Platt.
26.
Charlie Sheen is the son of Martin Sheen from The West Wing and Grace and frankie.
27.
“Ex’s & Oh’s” singer Elle King is the daughter of actor and comedian Rob Schneider.
28.
Zoey Deutch is the daughter of Lea Thompson, from Return to the future.
29.
Actress Sosie Bacon of13 Reasons Why, She is the daughter of actors Kevin Bacon (Footlose) and Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer).
30.
Abby Elliott, former member of SNL, is the daughter of Chris Elliott, also known as Roland de Schitt’s Creek.
31.
Actress Liv Tyler of The Lord of the rings, She is the daughter of Steven Tyler, lead singer of Aerosmith.
32.
Domnhall Gleeson is the son of Brendan Gleeson, also known as Mad Eye Moody of Harry Potter.
33.
And lastly, Zoë Kravitz is the daughter of the star of The Cosby Show, Lisa Bonet, and musician Lenny Kravitz. She is also the stepdaughter of Jason Mamoa, known as Aquaman.
