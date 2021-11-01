Celebrities wear their Halloween costumes on social networks | People | Entertainment

Lizzo, Reese Witherspoon, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are some of the celebrities who shared their 2021 costumes with their followers.

Through different social networks, celebrities share with their followers the outfits they chose for this 31st regarding Halloween.

Lizzo

Accustomed to looking extravagant, for this occasion the American singer disguised herself as Grogu was no exception. On Instagram he shared photos and a video about his outfit.

Reese witherspoon

The American actress published a video in which she can be seen wearing a light blue suit decorated with crows. “There’s something wrong with the birds!” Is the description that accompanies the short video.

Hailey bieber

The wife of singer Justin Bieber chose to remember the outfit with which she attended the first concert of her favorite artist, Britney Spears.

For his part, the 27-year-old Canadian singer wore a bear suit.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

The Spanish actress published a photo in which she is accompanied by the also actor. Pataky wears a killer nurse outfit, while Hemsworth wears the Demogorgon, the nickname Mike and his friends gave the monster from Stranger Things. (AND)