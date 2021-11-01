CDMX: Due to the event of “Checo” Pérez, Paseo de la Reforma closes

Since the morning of this Monday in Mexico City (CDMX), the central lanes of Paseo de la Reforma, Come in Liège and the Angel of Independence, remain closed to circulation due to preparations for the event in which the Formula 1 driver will participate, Sergio “Checo” Pérez, next Wednesday, November 3.

It should be noted that next Wednesday the Red Bull Show CDMX 2021 will take place, prior to the Mexican Grand Prix on November 7, in which there will be different activities, in addition to the exhibition of the Jalisco pilot.

Road closures in Reforma due to the “Checo” Pérez event

From early, this Monday the Road Orientation Center of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of the CDMX reported the closure of circulation, from Liege to the Angel of Independence, for logistical reasons.

Meanwhile, in said section of CDMX avenue, staff takes care of the preparations and installation of bleachers, tents and structures of metal for the free event next Wednesday, which is expected to start at 10:00 hours.

What are the road alternatives before the closure of the Reform?

Due to the actions implemented by the CDMX Highway personnel, users were asked to attend to said indication before the closure to circulation in the central lanes of Paseo de la Reforma.

In the same way, the Road Orientation Center of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of the capital reported that the alternative road is Avenida Chapultepec, as well as Interior Circuit.

At the moment, the closure and preparations continue

This is how the Metrobús will operate in this section of Reforma

On the other hand, the Metrobús reported this Monday that, on the occasion of the Red Bull Show CDMX 2021, Line 7 of this public transport will have modifications, from today until November 2.

The above, since the service La Palma to Chapultepec will be by side lanes, with temporary stops on the side at the height of the original bus in both directions.

Meanwhile he November 3, from the opening of the service until 4:00 p.m., these stations will remain without service:

Reform

Hamburg

The Palm

The Angel

The Diana

Chapultepec

Gandhi

Anthropologies

Audience

Field Mars

At the end of the event, the operation will resume on the entire route from Indios Verdes to Campo Marte, and the section from La Palma to Chapultepec will make stops on the sides of Paseo de la Reforma as in the previous days.