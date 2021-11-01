Cardi B surprises with her own version of Morticia Addams on Halloween

Cardi B He joined the Halloween fever with a costume that did not leave his followers on social networks indifferent.

The 29-year-old singer shared a compilation of photos of her costume inspired by Morticia Addams, showing her own version of the Addams family matriarch.

For the characterization, the artist left her brown skin behind and painted herself totally white, including a striking facial makeup where she wore a red lipstick.

“Morticia Addams”, the artist was limited to writing in the photograph for Halloween night who explained that her see-through dress was made by Natalia Fedner.

Unsurprisingly, Cardi B was filled with praise in her Halloween costume, approaching 3 million “likes.”

“You look wonderful”, “My favorite version of Morticia Addams”, “The best Halloween costume I have seen on the Internet”, “Cardi B you are a goddess”; are some of the thousands of compliments the singer received after posting the images on her Instagram account.

For her part, the author of the suit told how it was made: “The appearance took continuous work for 7 days to create. The corset takes 48 hours of drying time and involved dipping my proprietary handmade textile in a special resin blend. And then shape a primed mannequin mold, using temporary ‘scaffold’ structures, which are cut out once it dries. “

“The black metal dress is also made with the 6-way stretch metal technique. For Cardi, I used the “cobweb” version of this technique as directed by her stylist, to give the look an extra Halloween touch. “he added.

“All pieces were made to fit Cardi B’s exact dimensions like a second skin,” concluded the artist.