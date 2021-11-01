Cardi B surprises with her own version of Morticia Addams on Halloween

Cardi B He joined the Halloween fever with a costume that did not leave his followers on social networks indifferent.

The 29-year-old singer shared a compilation of photos of her costume inspired by Morticia Addams, showing her own version of the Addams family matriarch.

For the characterization, the artist left her brown skin behind and painted herself totally white, including a striking facial makeup where she wore a red lipstick.

Read also


Post image

Kel Calderón lives a complex moment: Hernán Calderón would be hospitalized due to complications with Covid-19