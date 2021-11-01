Cardi B reveals the sexy gift she will give Offset after receiving a house in the Dominican Republic – Publimetro México

Rapper Cardi B has some ideas on how to get over Offset’s birthday present this year. When the artist turned 29 on October 11, her husband gifted her an impressive $ 1.5 million home in the Dominican Republic, with a rooftop pool and expansive views. Now TMZ recently caught up with Cardi at the LAX airport and asked her what she would get her husband for on his birthday on December 14.

The Grammy winner while sporting a white hoodie, black surgical face mask, and stylish sunglasses. “Your birthday was recently. Offset got you a house, ”said the TMZ reporter. “His 30th is approaching. How are you going to beat that? ”After thinking a lot, and agreeing that giving birth to her child is already a great gift in itself, Cardi said,“ I know. It is a vagina ”.

Cardi and her husband of four years welcomed a baby boy on September 4, but have yet to publicly reveal his name. Parents also share their daughter Kulture together, and so far the only look at the new family member on her parents’ Instagrams has been the birth announcement photo.

Cardi B is an eccentric mother like in all her style

In the snapshot, Cardi is shown covered with a Louis Vuitton blanket on the hospital bed while holding her newborn in her arms, admiring her beauty with her father. At that time, the star revealed her date of birth in the caption, after she announced her pregnancy at the BET Awards in June. The singer descended on stage in a mesh outfit that showed off her belly.

As for Cardi B’s sexy birthday gift for Offset, it surely won’t be the only gift this year, considering they both love extravagant parties and gifts. Let’s remember that in addition to giving him a mansion in the Dominican Republic, Offset organized a party with friends like Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Chance the Rapper, and Winnie Harlow, among other guests.