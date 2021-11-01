‘Captain America: Civil War’: Marvel Studios reveals alternate ending with Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr – movie news

The Russo brothers, directors of ‘Captain America: Civil War’ were very close to dropping this film, starring Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr, because they wanted to change its ending. Here we tell you what that outcome consisted of.

Avengers: Endgame, the highest grossing film in history, was directed by brothers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, a duo who was also in charge of Captain America: Civil War. However, what many did not know is that this film could have meant the departure of the directors of Marvel Studios, a company whose most popular face is that of Kevin Feige.

The new book The story of Marvel Studios: the making of the Marvel cinematic universe details this story that goes something like this. After the premiere of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the duo wanted to take the world’s most powerful superheroes to a new level. And the next tape of ‘El Cap’ gave them the opportunity to do so. The film’s protagonist (Chris Evans) beats up his best friend, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), over their disagreements over registering with the government.

However, the creative committee of the studios vetoed the idea and insisted that The Avengers reunited to fight Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and his squad of super soldiers, at the end of the film. This idea (rather nerdy, don’t you think?) The Russo didn’t like it, so they threatened to leave instead of giving in to the demands of the Committee.

“We got to a point where we said out loud, in a room: ‘We are not interested To continue as directors of this film if it comes to managing the politicstica and a third act ‘Joe Russo said in the book. Anthony also chimed in: “And I think Kevin was very excited about that. And also, maybe, it gave him some leverage in the situation, because we were very clear about our point of view“.

The threat took effect as The Russos met with the president of Walt Disney Studios, Alan Horn, who finally sided with him and Feige, who also supported them. According to the Comicbook site, This decision may have been the first step for Disney to restructure Marvel, dissolve the creative committee, and make Feige creative director of Marvel Entertainment.. How’s it going? Well the gossip, right?