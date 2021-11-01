Camila Cabello is an example of style with a corset and striped culottes – New Woman

Since he started his solo career, Camila Cabello not only has he made headlines with his talent as an artist or his powerful allegations body positive that have earned him ovations.

He has also done it unstoppably with the insurmountable looks that he wears in his role as a celebrity, the same ones with which he shows his distinguished style modern, feminine and daring.

Just like he did for his podcast episode Song start, from the Spotify platform Noteable, when wearing an outfit in the style working lady in the most avant-garde and stylish way.

Camila Cabello is an inspiration for a boss-lady in a look with corset

Through your Instagram profile, the 24-year-old star caused a furor by sharing images of his participation in the program where several composers intervene.

In the photos, the Cuban singer-songwriter exudes style posing in the most confident with an elegant and original style of business airs where the stripes predominated.

The interpreter appears in the first postcard sitting next to a pool with a copy of the book Sputnik, my love, from the Japanese writer Haruki Murakami, in hands.

In the snapshot, she is also seen looking sensational a white T-shirt with short sleeves rolled up and a pair of culotte pants in black with white vertical stripes that stylize.

Hair elevated the classic office outfit to chic by adding a corset also striped and with a fine matching belt on top of his t-shirt to enhance your curvy figure.

Completed the sensational outfit with a pair of sophisticated and comfortable black leather loafers perfect for a business appointment and a flirty striped beret as a final stylistic touch.

Camila finished off her attire with fabulous layered gold link necklaces, a chunky ring and a pair of stylish diamond earrings.

Likewise, he finalized his suit for the broadcast wearing aa side low tail with its fringe falling to the side to frame your face and showing off a natural makeup that highlighted his look.

In the second image uploaded from her profile, the former member of Fifth Harmony posed standing in front of an ivy wall and peeked at your flattering look with corset.

Camila Cabello opens up about composition and her creative process in Song start

In the social network, Cabello also uploaded a second publication with some previews of his episode in the podcast series, entitled “Creative productivity and avoid burnout”.

“I have been very stressed and anxious. The best way (to deal with this) is simply Talk about it and be open about it. Especially with the collaborators and people in the room ”, he expressed in one of the clips he published.

Similarly, in another video, she confessed as sincerely as ever: “In the process of creating the album, there were many occasions when I thought ‘I don’t know who I am! ‘I don’t even know if I know how to write a song.’ ‘I do not know what I’m doing”.

“The truth is that everyone struggles with those feelings, even the people you idolize the most,” he added. “We all just try things and make mistakes and then try again”.