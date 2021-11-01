Camila Cabello celebrates the Day of the Dead from Oaxaca

Camila Cabello declared her love for Oaxaca; the Cuban-born singer visited Mexico and enjoyed the traditions of the Day of the Dead.

Cabello shared on her Instagram account various moments in which she enjoys the food, crafts and the beauty of these Mexican traditions.

“A week in my beautiful Mexico to celebrate my father’s birthday. Oaxaca, I fell in love with you,” reads one of his messages.

The actress said she was fascinated by the beauty that exists in Oaxaca, and among the snapshots and videos she shared, there is one of a xoloitzcuintle.

“A post for the nature of Oaxaca – The mountains, the flowers, the animals, the fruits and vegetables, what magic there is in nature and I love how much it informs the culture, traditions and art of Oaxaca”.

In the first post on Saturday, she wrote that for a week she was on vacation in Mexico with her boyfriend and family to celebrate the birthday of her father, Alejandro Cabello.

Likewise, the singer did not skimp on the compliments of everything she experienced during her trip: “Oaxaca – food and art and beautiful people and paintings, alebrijes and Xoloitzcuincles and what else can I want ?? !!! My friend La Catrina”.

👍 I like

😍 I love it

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

Camila Cabello declared her love for Oaxaca; the Cuban-born singer visited Mexico and enjoyed the traditions of the Day of the Dead.

Kiosk, Day of the Dead, OAXACA