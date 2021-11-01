Callum Turner will star in the adaptation of ‘Rowing as One Man’ to direct George Clooney

British Callum Turner will lead the cast of ‘The Boys In The Boat’, a film adaptation of the non-fiction novel by Daniel James Brown that we know in Spain as ‘Rowing as one man’, whose official synopsis is the following:

“A story of perseverance, individual achievement and team spirit. Daniel James Brown tells the story of the team of eight rowers and their helmsman from the University of Washington who, against all odds, won the gold medal in 1936 at the Olympic Games in Berlin The American rowing team stunned the world and attracted the attention of millions of people, in a mission that seemed entirely improbable from the start. “.

George Clooney directing the film with his partner Grant Heslov, responsible for his own account of ‘The Men Who Stare at Goats’, two chapters of ‘Trap-22’ or all the Nespresso commercials starring Clooney. In addition, both will produce the film for MGM through Smokehouse Pictures.

Mark L. Smith (‘The reborn’, ‘Midnight sky’) sign the latest version of a script previously worked on by Chris Weitz (‘A big boy’, ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’).

Clooney has pending the premiere of ‘The Tender Bar‘, his eighth film as a director. Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan lead the cast in this adaptation of ‘The bar of great hopes’ by JR Moehringer that Amazon will premiere on Prime Video next January 7 (and whose official trailer you can see here).

Turner, known for playing Newt Scamander’s brother in the franchise of ‘Fantastic animals’ or have starred in the first season of ‘The Capture’, we will see you in the near future at ‘Masters of the Air’, a war miniseries set in World War II that will form a trilogue with ‘Blood brothers’ (2001) and ‘The Pacific’ (2010).

Cary Joji Fukunaga (‘No time to die’) directs the first three episodes of this ambitious production of no less than 200 million dollars, again promoted by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman as executive producers through Amblin Television and Playtone, and that will be supported this time by Apple instead of HBO.

‘Masters of the Air’ be directly inspired by ” Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany ‘, a nonfiction book written by historian Donald Miller which, according to the official version, is “A deeply moving account of the world’s first and only bomber war: The fascinating story of the Eighth American Air Force in World War II, of the young men who flew the bombers that helped bring Nazi Germany to its knees”.