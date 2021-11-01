Bumpy rehearsal! Hugh Jackman shared a troubling moment with his followers

USA. – Hugh jackman is preparing to premiere his new show on Broadway called “The Music Man”. Accidents happen everywhere, and it seems that the renowned actor has been no exception, as he hurt his nose in one of the last rehearsals.

The protagonist of “The Greatest Showman” received a small cut on his nose after a hat fell on him. For the actor it was a fact worth sharing with his followers on social networks, for which he uploaded a video showing the small wound. Hugh also wanted to tell people how dangerous the quirky hat he must wear to acting can be.

Remember that Hugh jackman some years ago he was diagnosed with skin cancer in the area of ​​the nose. After that, he underwent the treatment and is fully cured, but when they saw that the actor had a small wound on his nose, the fans were scared. The actor responds to the doubts of his followers in the video shared on social networks, saying that he has not undergone any biopsy.

After reassuring them, he continued telling about the new project that brings him back to the tables of New York. Above all, joking with the lethal accessory, he began by warning those who buy tickets for the first rows, as they can get injured by the sharp hat. Hugh’s followers followed the joke and told him they would be ready.

It seems that the actor is going through a great professional moment, and he has all the energy necessary for acting. Hugh jackman has repeatedly said how much he likes working on Broadway and the connection with the public that is created in the theater. In addition, you can share another of your great passions which is singing.