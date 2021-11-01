BRZRKR: 10 Things We Know So Far About The Keanu Reeves Comic

Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars and for good reason. He has become an internet favorite for both his kindness and his movies, which are also almost universally loved. So when it was announced that he was going to write a comic, fans got up and took notice. That book is BRZRKR and it is already a sensation.

Published by Boom Studios, its first issue is one of the best-selling comics in years. With its first five issues on the books, it’s the perfect time for fans who haven’t caught it yet to give it a shot as it has a lot to like.

10 Keanu Reeves is a good writer

If something has been evident in the first five issues of this book, it is that Reeves is a better writer than anyone suspected. He’s worked with some of the best screenwriters and directors in Hollywood and he’s definitely been paying attention. While many actors dedicate themselves to writing movies, Reeves has been able to take what he knows about writing and go into a very different medium than what he learned.

Although there is some crossover between comedians and celebrities, Reeves has made everything look perfect, proving that he is far more talented than most people realize.

9 Matt Kindt’s long history in the world of comics gives the book a distinctive voice

Matt Kindt is a veteran of independent comics, who has worked for some of the biggest independent publishers of all time. Creator of the indie classic Mind MGMT, Kindt has made a name for himself outside of the big two, writing thoughtful and imaginative comics for publishers like Top Shelf, Dark Horse, and Valiant.

Kindt was a great choice for this book, as he brings a different sensibility than a Big Two writer would have. His hands-on experience with scripts makes him perfect for working with a newbie like Reeves, and they are both creating a compelling, slow-moving story that is as good for action as it is for emotion.

8 Ron Garney has proven to be the perfect artist for the project

Ron Garney is an undisputed veteran in the comic book industry. Since his big break in the captain America With writer Mark Waid, Garney has been a top-of-the-line artist at Marvel and DC, drawing some of the biggest characters from both companies. Marvel legends like Wolverine, Captain America, and Spiderman, as well as DC mainstays like the Justice League, have benefited from his deft pencils.

Garney’s pencils have proven to be just what the doctor ordered for BRZRKR. He’s just as good at the kind of gory action the book seems to glory in and capturing the millennial emotional journey of the main character, Unute.

7 He does an amazing job of portraying the impact of a life of destruction on a person

Unute has existed for thousands of years and its power gives it divine strength and longevity. He enters berzerk states that make him the near-perfect soldier; just aim at the enemy to destroy everything that stands in his way, regardless of the damage caused. Although the book does a great job of capturing the visceral nature of violence, it also captures the sadness of the man behind the violence.

Immortals in comics are often dangerous beings like Vandal Savage and Ra’s al Ghul. Although Unute is undoubtedly dangerous, the toll of all the death it has caused has worn him down and all he wants is to be free of it.

6 It’s the kind of story that could only come from an independent publisher

Keanu Reeves is a huge star and someone of his stature seems like the kind of person who would gravitate towards a bigger publisher like Marvel or DC. He has worked for DC’s parent company, Warner Brothers, and for Marvel’s owner, Disney, and it would be a knockout for either publisher. The fact that he came to Boom with his first comic says something about the story.

BRZRKR it’s violent and complex, an expertly crafted story that wouldn’t fit into either of the big two. Independent publishers have put out some amazing comics in recent years, vastly different from the big two norm. BRZRKR it could only work in an independent publisher.

5 There are many layers to the story

One of the best parts of BRZRKR it is its complexity. Although it can often seem like a simple story, Reeves and Kindt go to great lengths to add layers that make it so much more than it appears on the surface. The first issue is a bloody look at who Unute is in the present, and each subsequent issue is one more layer of the story.

The way the comic engages both its own often horrific violence and the pain of the man who wields it is remarkable, and each issue finds a way to balance the violent spectacle with the emotional tear such violence can. cause. There is a lot in each chapter of this story.

4 It is a violent spectacle like few others

Violence is a massive part of BRZRKR. Unute’s millennial struggle for violent causes is the cornerstone of his character, just as the violence of others is responsible for his creation. This is perfectly illustrated in each and every issue, both in the way Garney literally illustrates the book and in Reeves and Kindt’s thoughtful writing.

The violence in the book is brutal and visceral. Fans may support Unute as the main character, but the graphic quality of the book’s action scenes can unsettle even the most robust reader. It is written and drawn with great skill, unlike many other things that exist.

3 The mysticism of the first numbers is turning into something different

The origin of Unute will be familiar to any comic book fan who has followed Marvel and the way its powerful gods interact with the universe. Unute’s tribe is constantly under attack and is weaker than those around it. Her mother prays to the gods for a protector and Unute is born, the weapon her people were looking for.

In the present, Unute works for the American government, hoping that its advanced technology may find a way to destroy it after its years of pain and death. That government, in turn, wants to create more soldiers like him. The way the story unfolds is one of its best parts.

2 Unute feels like a Keanu Reeves character on the page

In previous years, Reeve’s acting style has been criticized, but the films by Matrix and those of John wick They have shown that their acting style can work very well for a certain type of character. BRZRKR It shows how well this type of low-profile character can be represented on the page. Unute is a reserved man on the page and translates beautifully.

Reeves and Kindt use some of Keanu Reeves’ best characters as inspiration for Unute and the ensemble gives the comic a wonderful feel. This type of character works perfectly for the story.

1 It’s going to be an excellent movie

Superhero movies are big business, and although BRZRKR It’s not exactly a superhero story, it has all the features. Lately, Boom Studios has released a ton of comics tailor-made for the big screen, and BRZRKR, With its illustrious co-writer and character design based on him, it’s going to be a movie sooner rather than later.

Although the story has not yet reached the middle, it is shaping up to be something incredible, and seeing how everything looks on the screen is going to be intense. The beginning of the story in the comics was the perfect place, as it provided the eventual filmmakers with an excellent plan.