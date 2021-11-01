Brian Cox slams Johnny Depp, Tarantino and Steven Seagal in new memoir

Brian Cox has targeted several Hollywood stars in his autobiography, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat .

The veteran actor is currently starring in the HBO hit Succession, where he plays the scathing mogul Logan Roy.

Cox saved some of his most incisive words for Johnny Depp. Having rejected at the time a role in Pirates of the CaribbeanCox wrote of the controversial actor: “While I’m sure he’s nice, he’s so over the top, he’s so overrated. I mean, The young scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come out with your hands like this and pale, scarred makeup, you don’t have to do anything else. So it was. Subsequently, it has done even less ”.

Cox also expressed little interest in Quentin Tarantino’s work: “His work strikes me as bombastic. Everything is appearance. Weft mechanisms instead of depth. Style where there should be substance. I got away from Pulp Fiction. That being said, if the phone rang [para trabajar con Tarantino], I would”.

The actor of Manhunter he also criticized his co-star in The Glimmer Man, Steven Seagal: “Steven Seagal is as ridiculous in real life as he looks on screen. He radiates a studied serenity, as if he is on a higher plane than the rest of us, and although he is certainly on a different plane, there is no doubt about that, he is probably not higher. “

The Scotsman also admits that he is not a big fan of Michael Caine: “I would not describe Michael as my favorite, but he is Michael Caine. It is an institution. And being an institution will always be better than having an acting rank ”.

He also dedicates thoughts to his co-star in 25th Hour, Edward Norton: “He’s a good boy, but a bit annoying because he sees himself as a writer and director.”

Yet Cox had positive things to say about some of his fellow actors, including the late Alan Rickman, whom he described as “one of the sweetest, kindest, nicest, and most incredibly intelligent men I have ever met. Before acting, he was a graphic designer, and he brought to his work the laser-beam precision that this profession implies ”.

Cox also said of Morgan Freeman: “I am pleased to say that although he was cold and angry and saw chaos reigning around him, Morgan Freeman was an absolute gentleman. He was the epitome of Morgan Freeman. The Morgan Freeman you would hope to meet. The Morgan Freeman that you find in your dreams ”.

Cox began acting in the 1960s, being prolific in film, television, and theater ever since. Some of his most notable films include Braveheart , The Bourne Identity and Zodiac.