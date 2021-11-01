Bob Melvin is Padres’ new manager

SAN DIEGO – The Padres wanted an experienced, high-profile manager with a track record of success.
The Friars have gotten that person. Bob Melvin signed a three-year deal on Monday to be the San Diego club’s new manager. Melvin was introduced during a press conference Monday afternoon at Petco Park.
“Bob is one of the best drivers in the game, brings tremendous wisdom and has shown that he knows how to win at the Major League level,” stated general manager AJ Preller. “During the process, Bob showed our group a true love of baseball and a natural leadership presence. It was immediately apparent how he has been able to bring out the best in his players during his managerial career. We believe Bob is the right man to lead our talented group and help give the city of San Diego a title. “
The Athletics exercised the option on Melvin’s contract for 2022, but the team allowed him to be interviewed by the Padres, who should not send any kind of compensation to Oakland.
Melvin, a three-time Manager of the Year winner, led the Athletics for 11 seasons after stints with the D-backs and Mariners. He is .514 in win-loss percentage, also leading Oakland to four consecutive positive seasons.
.