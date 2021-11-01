Bob Melvin is Padres’ new manager

“Bob is one of the best drivers in the game, brings tremendous wisdom and has shown that he knows how to win at the Major League level,” stated general manager AJ Preller. “During the process, Bob showed our group a true love of baseball and a natural leadership presence. It was immediately apparent how he has been able to bring out the best in his players during his managerial career. We believe Bob is the right man to lead our talented group and help give the city of San Diego a title. “