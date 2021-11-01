Bitcoin whales: some 10,000 people control a third of the cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin whales control more than a third of the cryptocurrencies in circulation. (photo: CRIPTO TRENDENCIA)

No one knows exactly who they are but the “Bitcoin Whales” are making a lot of money in the world of cryptocurrencies. Although more and more private investors are entering this market, the term “whales” has been popular for some time, with the result that big players end up with impressive sums.

In this context, A recent study found that the 10,000 largest investors in bitcoins they have about a third of the total cryptocurrencies in circulation. The number hints at the immense control these investors have over influencing the value of this and other digital currencies, according to data from the US National Bureau of Economic Research. The concentration of bitcoins that exists in the field of crypto assets is overwhelming: With millions of investors, the 10,000 largest have under their control one out of every three existing BTCs on the planet.

Although it is difficult to discover whether the addresses of the “wallets” considered in the study represent independent investors or corporations or even commercial markets, it has been possible to segment these accounts.

For instance, It was assumed that 20,000 addresses of relative age that could correspond to the same person (as Satoshi Nakamoto) belonged to 20,000 different people , while the vast majority are likely to be managed by one person or organization.

51% attack

A 51% attack occurs when one person or group controls 51% of the network’s computing power. That is to say, it would have more computing power than all the other miners and more participants for the “vote” than the rest combined.

Bitcoin and the rest of cryptocurrencies (the real ones) are based on a fundamental principle: decentralization. (photo: Bit2Me Academy)

A situation that could negatively affect this distributed electronic system, temporarily altering the operation of the network. Even the Bitcoin whitepaper directly mentions the scene of a 51% attack. In fact, it was a necessary evil to live with in this type of infrastructure.

According to the study, the network is especially vulnerable if the value of Bitcoin falls sharply, a fact that could happen if that power begins to move the pieces in the network.

Different classes for investors

A more detailed analysis of their behavior shows that different classes of whales reacted differently to recent price events. The “smaller” whales took a short position, while investors with higher volumes increased their stocks, according to data from the on-chain analytical resource.

The distinction is as follows:

– Shrimp: less than 1 BTC

– Crab: between 1 and 10

– Octopus: 10-50

– Fish: 50-100

– Dolphin: 100-500

– Shark: 500-1,000

– Whale 1,000-5,000

– Humpback whale: more than 5,000 bitcoins

How cryptocurrencies work

As explained by the experts in its operation, each cryptocurrency has its own algorithm, which is responsible for managing the number of new units that are issued per year. At the same time, They use cryptographic ciphers that, in addition to guaranteeing their ownership, also make transactions secure, making it impossible to make copies of the virtual currencies that are stored in digital wallets.

FILE PHOTO. Illustration image of bitcoin cryptocurrency. October 19, 2021. REUTERS / Edgar Su

But, if you have decided to enter the business of buying and selling cryptocurrencies, You should also know two other basics in the world of digital assets: ‘blockchain’ and ‘exchange’.

The ‘blockchain’ or “chain of blocks” It is the network on which cryptocurrencies work and stores all the changes that occur in their trading, so it works as a kind of “accounting book”, which is public and accessible.

While ‘exchange’ It is the platform that allows transactions with cryptocurrencies and works as an “exchange market” because it is possible to buy, sell or exchange cryptocurrencies for local money, in our case for soles.

Where to buy and sell bitcoins in Peru

– Buda.com

– Tradebitcoin.com

– Capital.com

– eToro

– BTC Agent

