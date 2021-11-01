Bitcoin “Moonvember” Begins as Data Shows November is Best Month for S&P 500

Bitcoin (BTC) bulls are betting on a solid month for BTC price action, as November traditionally sees strong gains for US stocks.

The data shows that November has been the best-performing month for the S&P 500 since 1985.

November 2021 has stiff competition

Given that “Uptober” is already the biggest month in terms of earnings for Bitcoin in 2021, the shares are likely to act as a catalyst for further improvement in “Moonvember”.

The S&P 500’s average progress in November over the past 35 years has been just over 2%, making it the only month to achieve those average returns.

At the same time, More than 70% of the years have had positive returns and the history of Bitcoin is similar.

In November, the BTC / USD pair finished higher than when it started with the exception of just two years: 2018 (-36.5%) and 2019 (-17.2%).

Conversely, 2020 posted gains of 43%, leaving the door open for a rematch in line with expectations.

BTC / USD monthly returns table. Source: Bybt

As Cointelegraph reported, a volatile but ultimately extremely beneficial month is predicted as Bitcoin nears its fourth quarter peak.

“Highest monthly closing in history. Congratulations to Bitcoin and congratulations to all “, summarized an upbeat TechDev on November 1.

“We are now heading towards our second monthly RSI peak, like all previous cycles. There is no peak nearby. Trust the indicators.”

TechDev is watching either the 2017 top sequence pullback or the 1970s gold pullback, both of which are apt to send the BTC / USD pair well past $ 100,000.

Good morning bulls. Remove the month ahead for #Bitcoin. About to find out which path we’re on. pic.twitter.com/qbvPIvWLC2 – TechDev (@ TechDev_52) November 1, 2021

Bumps in the road for stocks and Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s relationship with traditional markets has been examined in recent months as the cryptocurrency begins to forge its own path away from macro assets.

A test of traders’ determination may come as early as this week, as the Federal Reserve prepares new comments on phasing out asset purchases.

For Bitcoin, the decision to allow or not a regulated exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US this month may move price action away from predictions, especially if a rejection is observed.

While proponents point to the delay in following other countries, VanEck – one of more than 40 applicants – has disclosed that it is considering applying to launch a spot ETF in Australia.

