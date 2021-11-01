Billie Eilish exploded against the laws that prohibit abortion in Texas – El Sol de Hermosillo

Renowned American singer Billie Eilish took a moment on stage to express her disapproval of the new Texas abortion law, while performing at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The artist criticized the controversial new legislation, this is Senate Bill 8, which prohibits abortions after six weeks in Texas and came into effect after the inaction of the Supreme Court.

This means that abortion after six weeks is illegal in the state, so it is before many people find out they are pregnant. For this reason, they can make lawsuits against anyone and is equivalent to the prohibition in almost all of abortions, it also does not include any provision for victims of rape or incest.

The interpreter of one of the hits of the moment ‘Bad Guy’, expressed some strong words directed to the legislators of Texas: “I am fed up and tired of the old ones”, and added that she was about to cancel her performance due to the “s * ** “law in the state.”

“When they made that damn law, I almost didn’t want to do the performance because I wanted to punish this damn place for allowing that to happen here,” the singer said, before raising her middle finger in the air and yelling, “My body, my damn choice”.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the Grammy winner has criticized the new abortion law, as last month she criticized the new legislation, noting “I really wish men cared more.”

Upon learning of the new law in Texas, Eilish shared her frustration at seeing few men talking about the ruling through her Instagram account, as well as criticizing the new laws.

“I really wish men cared more,” he wrote. “I’m so fucking tired. It makes me sick how many men don’t say anything when it comes to women’s rights.”

Finally, the 19-year-old posted an image again, according to Insider, that read: “If you and your ‘homies’ or ‘bros’ are not talking about abortion laws in Texas, you are likely part of the problem.” mentioned.