Better and worse panorama of Atlético de San Luis and Monterrey

Potosinos and Rayados collide this Sunday in search of a victory that brings them closer to the classification

Athletic of San Luis and Monterrey they stay alive in the Opening 2021, especially after the results on Saturday that favored Las Tunas, who could finish date 16 within the best 12, a combination that would leave Chivas out of the qualifying zone; while Striped, who still aspires to second place, could make the jump to fifth position.

ESPN

The set of saint Louis it is currently in the fifteenth position with 17 units. However, should you beat Monterrey would arrive they would get among the first 12 places, with what they would lag to Chivas of the classification zone, since the Flock is located in the twelfth position with 19 points.

It should be remembered that the Las Tunas, in addition to the duel against the Striped, they have two more games to play. The fifth match against Pachuca is pending, in addition to closing the regular phase against Santos, in which it will be the last match of the regular phase of the Opening 2021.

Secondly, Monterrey He will play his two remaining matches as a visitor. This Sunday he will be at the Alfonso Lastras and next Saturday he will play against América on the Azteca stadium.

Both teams aspire to reach 26 points after their games that remain to be played. With this figure it could be located, at the moment, among the first four classified. However, for this it depends on the results of third parties, so that possibility seems close.

Atlético de San Luis and Monterrey They come to the match on Matchday 16 with negative streaks. The potosinos add five games without knowing defeat, even in their last match they fell 2-6 against Atlas; while the Striped He has four losses in a row, but was crowned in the Concacaf Champions League in the middle of the week.